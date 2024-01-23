($1 = 0.9229 euros)
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 02:56:58 pm
|12.42 EUR
|+3.76%
|12.63
|+1.73%
|08:15pm
|Siemens Energy starts the new year better than expected
|DP
|07:43pm
|Siemens Energy preliminary Q1 revenue of $8.29 billion
|RE
(Reuters) - Siemens Energy on Tuesday reported preliminary first-quarter revenue of 7.65 billion euros ($8.29 billion).
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|162.04 EUR
|-0.83%
|+0.55%
|140 B $
|12.42 EUR
|+3.76%
|+5.79%
|10 259 M $
|Siemens Energy starts the new year better than expected
|DP
|Siemens Energy preliminary Q1 revenue of $8.29 billion
|RE
|Siemens Energy AG Says Financial Results In First Quarter Better Than Market Expectations; Outlook For The Full Fiscal Year Unchanged
|RE
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Sell rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|Netel Unit Wins SEK25 Million Contract to Upgrade Substation in Sweden
|MT
|Hundreds of thousands demonstrate against right-wing extremism in Germany
|RE
|Siemens Energy chairman warns against far right amid German protests
|RE
|Siemens Energy chairman calls for resistance against right-wing extremists
|RE
|Siemens Energy Chair Awaits Turnaround of Wind Turbine Business Amid Absence of New Quality Setbacks
|MT
|Siemens Energy chairman: 'worst is over' in onshore turbine crisis
|RE
|Siemens monitoring Red Sea situation, no big impact so far
|RE
|SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
|ZD
|German Equities Close Higher Amid UK GDP Surprise
|MT
|Daimler Truck Appoints Eva Scherer as CFO
|DJ
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
|ZD
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
|ZD
|U.S. judge clears way for more Venezuela creditors to join Citgo auction
|RE
|European Midday Briefing : Stocks Continue to Struggle on Rates Rethink
|DJ
|Bernstein leaves Siemens Energy at 'Underperform' - Target 12 euros
|DP
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
|ZD
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|The tops and flops in the Dax 2023
|DP
|German Shares Retreat as US Jobless Claims Grow Further
|MT
|Local Equities Advance as Government Agency Flags Germany as Top Business Expansion Location
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.46%
|10 259 M $
|+4.38%
|17 988 M $
|-3.96%
|8 180 M $
|-16.67%
|3 207 M $
|-4.13%
|2 941 M $
|-21.31%
|1 993 M $
|-4.16%
|1 455 M $
|+8.05%
|1 196 M $
|+1.35%
|1 050 M $
|-21.63%
|831 M $