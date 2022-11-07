Advanced search
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:51 2022-11-07 am EST
12.29 EUR   +0.15%
04:32aSiemens Energy : receives CNMV authorization for voluntary cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in its subsidiary Siemens Gamesa
PU
04:09aSiemens Energy Wins Spanish Market Regulator's Nod For $4 Billion Siemens Gamesa Takeover
MT
03:44aSpanish regulator authorises Siemens Gamesa's takeover by parent company
RE
Siemens Energy : receives CNMV authorization for voluntary cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in its subsidiary Siemens Gamesa

11/07/2022 | 04:32am EST
Press Release07 November 2022Siemens EnergyMunich
Siemens Energy receives CNMV authorization for voluntary cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in its subsidiary Siemens Gamesa
Spain's National Securities Market Commission ("CNMV") has today authorised the voluntary cash tender offer of Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG ("Siemens Energy") for the 32.9% of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., ("Siemens Gamesa") share capital that it does not already own (the "Offer"). Following a settlement of the offer, Siemens Energy, if it achieves at least 75% of the capital, intends to pursue a delisting of SGRE from the Spanish stock exchanges, where it currently trades as a member of the IBEX 35 index.
The offer acceptance period will be 36 calendar days and commence the day following the publication of the first required regulatory public announcement of the offer, which Siemens Energy plans to do shortly. During the acceptance period, SGRE's shareholders who wish to do so may accept the offer by tendering their shares for EUR 18.05 per share.
The Offer price is supported by a valuation report issued by PricewaterhouseCoopers Asesores de Negocios, S.L. as independent expert and is within the valuation range determined by such independent expert.
The prospectus regarding the offer filed at the CNMV on 2 November 2022 is available to the public at the CNMV's website (www.cnmv.es), on Siemens Energy's website (www.siemens-energy.com/sgre) and on Siemens Gamesa's website (www.siemensgamesa.com/es).

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €28.5 billion in fiscal year 2021.

www.siemens-energy.com.

Contact
Tim Proll-Gerwe

Siemens Energy

+49 0 152 2283 5652

tim.proll-gerwe@siemens-energy.com

Ivonne Junghänel

Siemens Energy

+49 0 172 102 6780

ivonne.junghaenel@siemens-energy.com

Disclaimer

Siemens Energy AG published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 360 M 28 112 M 28 112 M
Net income 2022 -449 M -445 M -445 M
Net cash 2022 1 795 M 1 779 M 1 779 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,6x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 8 769 M 8 693 M 8 693 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,27 €
Average target price 20,85 €
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-45.44%8 693
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-4.39%28 697
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED0.77%8 233
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD17.35%6 607
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.52%2 536
STEM, INC.-37.32%1 837