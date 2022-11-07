Please use another Browser It looks like you are using a browser that is not fully supported. Please note that there might be constraints on site display and usability. For the best experience we suggest that you download the newest version of a supported browser: Internet Explorer, Chrome Browser, Firefox Browser, Safari Browser Continue with the current browser Please allow JavaScript This page requires JavaScript in order to be fully functional and displayed correctly. Please enable JavaScript and reload the site. How to enable JavaScript

07 November 2022 Siemens Energy Munich

Press Release

Siemens Energy receives CNMV authorization for voluntary cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in its subsidiary Siemens Gamesa Spain's National Securities Market Commission ("CNMV") has today authorised the voluntary cash tender offer of Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG ("Siemens Energy") for the 32.9% of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., ("Siemens Gamesa") share capital that it does not already own (the "Offer"). Following a settlement of the offer, Siemens Energy, if it achieves at least 75% of the capital, intends to pursue a delisting of SGRE from the Spanish stock exchanges, where it currently trades as a member of the IBEX 35 index.

The offer acceptance period will be 36 calendar days and commence the day following the publication of the first required regulatory public announcement of the offer, which Siemens Energy plans to do shortly. During the acceptance period, SGRE's shareholders who wish to do so may accept the offer by tendering their shares for EUR 18.05 per share. The Offer price is supported by a valuation report issued by PricewaterhouseCoopers Asesores de Negocios, S.L. as independent expert and is within the valuation range determined by such independent expert. The prospectus regarding the offer filed at the CNMV on 2 November 2022 is available to the public at the CNMV's website ( www.cnmv.es ), on Siemens Energy's website ( www.siemens-energy.com/sgre ) and on Siemens Gamesa's website ( www.siemensgamesa.com/es ).

