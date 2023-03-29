Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:13:30 2023-03-29 pm EDT
19.70 EUR   +1.75%
01:55pSiemens Energy : successfully places EUR 1.5 billion Green Bond
PU
12:29pPositive Consumer Climate, Global Rally Push German Stocks Higher
MT
10:32aSiemens is Germany's patent champion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Energy : successfully places EUR 1.5 billion Green Bond

03/29/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please use another Browser

It looks like you are using a browser that is not fully supported. Please note that there might be constraints on site display and usability. For the best experience we suggest that you download the newest version of a supported browser:

Internet Explorer, Chrome Browser, Firefox Browser, Safari Browser

Continue with the current browser

Please allow JavaScript

This page requires JavaScript in order to be fully functional and displayed correctly. Please enable JavaScript and reload the site.

How to enable JavaScript
Press Release29 March 2023Munich
Siemens Energy successfully places EUR 1.5 billion Green Bond
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL
Siemens Energy successfully placed its first-ever Green Bond with a nominal value of EUR 1.5 billion today, an important step in the company's efforts toward integrating sustainability more and more into every aspect of its business.
The Green Bond has two tranches: a EUR 750 million tranche at a fixed rate, with a maturity of 3 years, with an annual coupon of 4%, and a EUR 750 million tranche at a fixed rate with a maturity of 6 years, with an annual coupon of 4.25%. The total order book across the two tranches was approximately EUR 5.5 billion.
Proceeds from the Green Bond placement can only be used for projects and activities that meet eligible Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria. Siemens Energy will use the proceeds from the bond to re-finance existing debt of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), a key player in the wind-power business in which Siemens Energy holds a 97.79% majority stake. Portions of the net proceeds may also be used to refinance the acquisition of outstanding shares of Siemens Gamesa by Siemens Energy.
"ESG sits at the core of our strategy, and this is also embedded in our financing actions. Driving sustainability across our own portfolio and operations will drive profitable growth," said Maria Ferraro, CFO of Siemens Energy. "With the successful issuance of our first bond, which meets our Green Bond Framework, I am very pleased to see that the capital markets are confident in our strategy to become the leader in the energy transition."
The issuance is part of Siemens Energy's Green Bond Framework, established in January 2023 to allow the company to further develop its sustainable finance vision. To verify that the framework meets ESG criteria, an industry-standard practice is to commission an independent review, also known as a second party opinion. For this purpose, Siemens Energy obtained a second party opinion from the leading ESG ratings agency, Sustainalytics, which confirmed that Siemens Energy's Green Bond framework is aligned with the International Capital Market Association's (ICMA) Green Bond Principles 2021.
A framework for EU-labeled Green Bonds has been agreed to by the European Union for bonds that meet the requirements of the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities. However, this framework has yet to be formally approved by the EU Parliament and its member states, and as such the label is still unavailable for currently issued bonds.

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 92,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €29 billion in fiscal year 2022.

www.siemens-energy.com.

Read more
Contact
Ivonne Junghänel

+49 (0)173 272 9231

ivonne.junghaenel@siemens-energy.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Siemens Energy AG published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 17:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
01:55pSiemens Energy : successfully places EUR 1.5 billion Green Bond
PU
12:29pPositive Consumer Climate, Global Rally Push German Stocks Higher
MT
10:32aSiemens is Germany's patent champion
AQ
08:31aScottishPower Signs $1.6 Billion Contract for East Anglia Three Project
DJ
04:33aSiemens Energy Wins GBP1.3 Billion Wind Turbine Order from Spain's Iberdrola
MT
03:25aIberdrola buys 1.3 bln euros' worth of wind turbines from Siemens Energy
RE
02:24aHungary's foreign minister holds energy talks with Russia's premier
RE
03/28German Shares Edge Up as Export Expectations Brighten
MT
03/28German Stocks Edge Higher as Market Calm Returns
MT
03/28German engineering firms 'fairly robust' even if banking shock intensifies - VDMA
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 631 M 33 211 M 33 211 M
Net income 2023 -349 M -378 M -378 M
Net cash 2023 1 896 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
P/E ratio 2023 -39,2x
Yield 2023 0,36%
Capitalization 13 934 M 15 107 M 15 107 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,37 €
Average target price 23,46 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial, Inclusion & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG10.18%15 107
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-8.59%22 362
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-19.89%16 197
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-11.72%7 294
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-11.72%5 187
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.50%2 958
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer