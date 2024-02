Siemens Energy to decide this year when to start selling revised onshore turbines

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy will decide in the course of the year when to start selling revised versions of its faulty 4X and 5X onshore wind turbine models, which have thrown the company into crisis, CEO Christian Bruch said on Wednesday.

The company is still not taking new orders for the two models, which have suffered from faulty rotor blades and bearings, triggering repair costs of around 1.6 billion euros ($1.72 billion). ($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Miranda Murray)