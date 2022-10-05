Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:28 2022-10-05 pm EDT
11.59 EUR   -4.98%
01:12pSiemens Energy: unclear when Spanish regulator will approve Siemens Gamesa bid
RE
08:18aSiemens Gamesa to replace head of struggling onshore wind unit - memo
RE
05:09aSiemens Energy, EU-Backed EIT InnoEnergy to Jointly Explore Energy Startup Investments
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Energy: unclear when Spanish regulator will approve Siemens Gamesa bid

10/05/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy is in constructive talks with Spain's stock market supervisor on a planned takeover bid for Siemens Gamesa, the company said, but added it could not say when a required approval for the deal would be obtained.

Siemens Energy in May unveiled plans to buy the remaining third in Siemens Gamesa it does not already own for 4.05 billion euros ($3.99 billion), a plan that needs to be approved by Spanish regulator CNMV.

Under a tentative timeline Siemens Energy previously said that the bid would launch in mid-September.

"We cannot comment on the timing of the Spanish regulator CNMV, Siemens Energy has no influence on this. We would of course like to have a positive response as soon as possible, as we want to realize our objectives as quickly as possible," the company said in emailed comments.

"However, if our offer is examined with due diligence, this will be in the interest of all shareholders and thus also in our interest. In any case, the exchange with CNMV is constructive and professional."

($1 = 1.0149 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -1.96% 104.24 Delayed Quote.-30.36%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -5.62% 11.51 Delayed Quote.-45.78%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -0.28% 17.92 Delayed Quote.-14.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 287 M 28 191 M 28 191 M
Net income 2022 -497 M -495 M -495 M
Net cash 2022 1 755 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 8 716 M 8 593 M 8 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,20 €
Average target price 21,89 €
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-45.78%8 686
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-24.13%22 993
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-7.55%7 628
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-13.78%4 902
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.72%2 777
STEM, INC.-25.67%2 175