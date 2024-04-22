Siemens Energy: up to 14 weeks of special leave

Siemens Energy announced on Monday that it will grant its employees up to 14 weeks of paid leave in the event of special events, such as the birth of a child, adoption or the death of a close relative.



The energy group, which operates in 90 countries, explains that it plans to offer 14 weeks' maternity leave to mothers, while the second parent will be granted two weeks' leave.



In the event of the death of a spouse or child, employees will be offered up to five paid days off, and three in the event of the death of a close relative.



For caregivers, the number of paid days off will be up to five per year, says Siemens Energy, which points out that no such provision exists today in the countries where it currently operates.



With these measures, Siemens Energy says it wants to establish equal treatment and break down stereotypes that have existed until now, with the aim of sending a clear signal in support of diversity and inclusion.



