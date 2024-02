Siemens Energy: wind business can be fixed but it'll take years

February 21, 2024 at 11:29 am EST Share

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy is confident it can solve quality issues at its onshore wind division but that process could take several years, its CEO said in written remarks published ahead of the group's annual general meeting.

"The losses we incurred in our wind business and the underlying problems are unacceptable. We will not tolerate them," Christian Bruch said according to the speech manuscript. "We are resolutely tackling them and will ultimately solve them." (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sarah Marsh)