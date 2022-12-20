Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:58 2022-12-20 pm EST
16.98 EUR   +0.38%
02:08pDd : Siemens Energy AG: Maria Ferraro, buy
EQ
01:36pSiemens Gamesa calls EGM after parent's tender offer, shrinks board
RE
12:04pRussia wants to cooperate with Iran on gas turbines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Gamesa calls EGM after parent's tender offer, shrinks board

12/20/2022 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Siemens Gamesa sign displayed at headquarters in Zamudio

FRANKFURT/MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish-listed Siemens Gamesa on Tuesday called an extraordinary general meeting for Jan. 25 to let shareholders vote on a planned delisting following a successful tender offer by German parent Siemens Energy.

The wind turbine maker, in which Siemens Energy owns 67%, also said its board of directors would shrink to three members from ten, reflecting the parent's push to simplify the group's structure and get a better handle on operational problems.

The invitation to the EGM, comes a day after Siemens Energy said it secured 92.72% in Siemens Gamesa as part of its tender offer, which still runs for another month.

That gives it enough time to push through a delisting and get a firmer grip on the troubled Spanish division, which has become a problem for its parent due to numerous profit warnings and issues around its new flagship onshore turbine model.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.19% 127.78 Delayed Quote.-16.15%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -0.44% 16.835 Delayed Quote.-24.81%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 0.25% 18.03 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
02:08pDd : Siemens Energy AG: Maria Ferraro, buy
EQ
01:36pSiemens Gamesa calls EGM after parent's tender offer, shrinks board
RE
12:04pRussia wants to cooperate with Iran on gas turbines
RE
09:49aA Lighthouse Project At The Southern : Production starts at the world's first industrial-s..
PU
05:30aSIEMENS ENERGY : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12/19Siemens Energy Secures 93% Stake In Siemens Gamesa; On Track To Delist Wind Turbine Mak..
MT
12/19Siemens Energy : Press Release Siemens Energy successfully concludes
PU
12/19Siemens Energy : successfully concludes tender offer period for Siemens Gamesa minority sh..
PU
12/19Siemens Energy : Compensation Report for FY2022
PU
12/19Siemens Energy : Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023 (incl. Agenda)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 256 M 32 098 M 32 098 M
Net income 2023 367 M 389 M 389 M
Net cash 2023 2 112 M 2 240 M 2 240 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 12 167 M 12 930 M 12 908 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,91 €
Average target price 21,30 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-24.81%12 908
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-33.26%20 619
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-5.79%7 969
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-11.13%5 170
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.30.34%3 078
STEM, INC.-47.65%1 534