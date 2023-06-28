ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Swiss major bank UBS downgraded Siemens Energy to "Neutral" from "Buy" and lowered its price target to 16 euros from 25 euros. Analyst Supriya Subramanian justified this in her study on Wednesday by citing the high level of uncertainty following the recent bad news from subsidiary Siemens Gamesa. She significantly cut her operating earnings estimates. However, following the sharp share price reaction in the market, the concerns are now adequately priced in./ag/zb

Publication of the original study: 28.06.2023 / 03:04 / GMT

First disclosure of the original study: 28.06.2023 / 03:04 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------