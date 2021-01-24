Cost cuts help Siemens Energy swing to Q1 core profit

* Q1 adjusted EBITA before special items 366 mln euros
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy,
which makes turbines for the power sector, on Sunday said it
swung to a core profit in its fiscal first quarter, helped by
cost cuts and unspecified temporary effects.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) before special items came in at 366 million
euros ($445 million), the group said, compared with a 74 million
loss in the year-earlier period.
In a statement outlining preliminary results, the group also
confirmed its outlook, still expecting sales to rise by 2-12% in
the year to September, while the margin on adjusted EBITA before
special items is seen at 3-5%, up from a negative 0.1%.
Spun off from Siemens AG last year, Siemens
Energy makes and services steam turbines for gas- and coal-fired
power plants and also owns a 67% stake in Siemens Gamesa
, the world's second-largest maker of wind turbines.
New orders fell 26% to 7.4 billion euros in the first three
months of the group's fiscal year, while sales were up 2.6% at
6.5 billion euros.
Siemens Energy, in which Siemens AG owns 35% directly and
10% via its pension fund, will publish full results for the
first quarter on Feb. 2. Siemens Gamesa is scheduled to report
results on Jan. 29.
($1 = 0.8218 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michael Nienaber and
Alex Richardson)