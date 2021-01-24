Log in
Cost cuts help Siemens Energy swing to Q1 core profit

01/24/2021 | 03:10pm EST
* Q1 adjusted EBITA before special items 366 mln euros

* Q1 sales up 2.6% at 6.5 bln euros

* Q1 order intake down 26% at 7.4 bln euros

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy, which makes turbines for the power sector, on Sunday said it swung to a core profit in its fiscal first quarter, helped by cost cuts and unspecified temporary effects.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) before special items came in at 366 million euros ($445 million), the group said, compared with a 74 million loss in the year-earlier period.

In a statement outlining preliminary results, the group also confirmed its outlook, still expecting sales to rise by 2-12% in the year to September, while the margin on adjusted EBITA before special items is seen at 3-5%, up from a negative 0.1%.

Spun off from Siemens AG last year, Siemens Energy makes and services steam turbines for gas- and coal-fired power plants and also owns a 67% stake in Siemens Gamesa , the world's second-largest maker of wind turbines.

New orders fell 26% to 7.4 billion euros in the first three months of the group's fiscal year, while sales were up 2.6% at 6.5 billion euros.

Siemens Energy, in which Siemens AG owns 35% directly and 10% via its pension fund, will publish full results for the first quarter on Feb. 2. Siemens Gamesa is scheduled to report results on Jan. 29. ($1 = 0.8218 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 7.27% 132.8 Delayed Quote.13.00%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -1.46% 31.8 Delayed Quote.5.02%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -0.61% 35.74 Delayed Quote.8.01%
Financials
Sales 2021 29 142 M 35 463 M 35 463 M
Net income 2021 94,7 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2021 2 015 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
P/E ratio 2021 293x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 22 813 M 27 770 M 27 762 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 93 000
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,73 €
Last Close Price 31,80 €
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bäreis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG5.02%27 770
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.36.69%22 213
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.88%21 658
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.14.10%20 060
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED17.97%6 476
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.02%5 950
Categories
