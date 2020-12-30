DGAP-CMS : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / ???????Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information 2020-12-30 / 17:52 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014* *Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting* In the time period from 21 December 2020 until and including 30 December 2020, a number of 75,929 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020. Shares were bought back as follows: *Day of purchase* *Aggregated volume of *Weighted average shares* price* 21.12.2020 38,630 25.8756 22.12.2020 37,299 26.7729 23.12.2020 - - 28.12.2020 - - 29.12.2020 - - 30.12.2020 - - The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback). The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 30 December 2020 amounts to 14,164,747 shares. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). Munich, 30 December 2020 Siemens Energy AG The Executive Board 2020-12-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Siemens Energy AG Otto-Hahn-Ring 6 81739 Munich Germany Internet: www.siemens-energy.com End of News DGAP News Service 1157964 2020-12-30

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2020 11:52 ET (16:52 GMT)