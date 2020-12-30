DGAP-CMS : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG /
Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
2020-12-30 / 17:52
*Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014*
*Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting*
In the time period from 21 December 2020 until and including 30 December
2020, a number of 75,929 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG
disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No.
2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.
Shares were bought back as follows:
*Day of purchase* *Aggregated volume of *Weighted average
shares* price*
21.12.2020 38,630 25.8756
22.12.2020 37,299 26.7729
23.12.2020 - -
28.12.2020 - -
29.12.2020 - -
30.12.2020 - -
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens
Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and
including 30 December 2020 amounts to 14,164,747 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an
institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are
repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 30 December 2020
Siemens Energy AG
The Executive Board
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com
