REUTERS NEXT -Siemens boss expects U.S. to join 2021 global economic recovery

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The global economy is performing
much better than feared in the face of the ongoing COVID-19
pandemic, Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on
Monday, with China the main driver.
While Europe and the United States had been distracted by
political developments such as Brexit and the U.S. presidential
elections, Asian economies had forged ahead, Kaeser said.
"If it comes to the last month, we have certainly seen a
much better development than we would have expected a few months
ago," Kaeser said at the Reuters Next conference.
"China has been extremely strong, coming out strong from the
first wave of (the) COVID-19 pandemic," Kaeser said, while
adding that it was still too early to say that economic problems
caused by the coronavirus crisis were over.
Siemens, which had annual sales of 57 billion euros ($69
billion) during its 2020 business year, is seen as a bellwether
of the global engineering sector, making products from
high-speed trains to factory automation systems and industrial
software.
Kaeser, who is due to step down in February after leading
the Munich-based company since 2013, said he was optimistic
about recovery in the United States after the outcome of the
presidential election there.
Forthcoming economic stimulus packages would also help the
rebound in the world's largest economy in the second half of
2021 and next year, Kaeser added.
"The United States is an eco-system which always finds its
way out, and I am very optimistic this time too," Kaeser said.
"The country has been busy with elections and with
everything else, as Europe has been busy with Brexit and the
like, you have to say that Asia has been taking that time and
using it to move full speed ahead in terms of economic
development and growth."
Both Europe and U.S, now need to "get their act together and
put the billions and trillions of dollars and euros which have
been promised to work," added Kaeser.
"In the U.S.... they are holding all the cards and if they
put the money to work in a wise way, there is going to be a
very, very, strong second half of 2021 and especially 2022."
($1 = 0.8217 euros)
