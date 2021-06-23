Log in
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
SIEMENS ENERGY : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating

06/23/2021 | 09:16am EDT
DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 911 M 34 526 M 34 526 M
Net income 2021 -3,07 M -3,66 M -3,66 M
Net cash 2021 2 280 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3 773x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 17 835 M 21 235 M 21 298 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 93 000
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,13 €
Average target price 35,98 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bäreis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-17.01%21 235
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.41.24%22 950
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.47%17 812
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-20.76%8 333
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.0.00%4 953
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-18.70%4 589