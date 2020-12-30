Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Siemens Energy AG    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/30 07:59:57 am
30.26 EUR   +0.53%
11:53aSIEMENS ENERGY AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:53aDGAP-CMS : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
12/29SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

12/30/2020 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / ???????Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting
Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

30.12.2020 / 17:52
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 21 December 2020 until and including 30 December 2020, a number of 75,929 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
21.12.2020 38,630 25.8756
22.12.2020 37,299 26.7729
23.12.2020 - -
28.12.2020 - -
29.12.2020 - -
30.12.2020 - -
 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 30 December 2020 amounts to 14,164,747 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 30 December 2020

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


30.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1157964  30.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157964&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
11:53aSIEMENS ENERGY AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:53aDGAP-CMS : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
12/29SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/23DGAP-PVR : Siemens Energy AG: Release according to -6-
DJ
12/23DGAP-PVR : Siemens Energy AG: Release according to -5-
DJ
12/23DGAP-PVR : Siemens Energy AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
12/23DGAP-PVR : Siemens Energy AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
12/23DGAP-PVR : Siemens Energy AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
12/23DGAP-PVR : Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
DJ
12/22Siemens Energy has no plans to sell Siemens Gamesa - Handelsblatt
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 194 M 35 894 M 35 894 M
Net income 2021 128 M 158 M 158 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 M 2 541 M 2 541 M
P/E ratio 2021 172x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 21 594 M 26 450 M 26 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 93 000
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 29,39 €
Last Close Price 30,10 €
Spread / Highest target 6,98%
Spread / Average Target -2,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bäreis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG0.00%26 450
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED244.30%21 631
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.68.71%17 237
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.529.63%14 794
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED50.33%5 308
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.89%5 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ