SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

03/19/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 19th Interim Reporting and Final Report - Siemens Energy AG completes the share buyback
19.03.2021 / 17:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 19th Interim Reporting and Final Report

Siemens Energy AG completes the share buyback

In the time period from 15 March 2021 until and including 18 March 2021, a number of 331,282 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
15.03.2021 92,300 32.4922
16.03.2021 94,734 31.5328
17.03.2021 98,264 30.4150
18.03.2021 45,984 30.4083
 

With these transactions the share buyback was completed on 18 March 2021. The total number of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 18 March 2021 amounts to 16,933,496 shares. This corresponds to 2.33% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average ? 23.20844 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to ? 392,999,992.62 (excluding incidental transaction charges).

On 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG was carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

Munich, 19 March 2021

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


19.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177028  19.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177028&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
