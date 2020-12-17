Log in
SIEMENS ENERGY AG

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Siemens Energy Gets Vietnam Substation Equipment Contract

12/17/2020 | 06:18am EST
By Joshua Kirby

Siemens Energy AG said Thursday that it won a contract from Technology Resources Energy to equip two onshore wind farms in Vietnam with digitally enhanced transmission equipment.

The German energy company will install its Sensproducts equipment at a substation connecting the IaPet-Dak Doa 1 and IaPet-Dak Doa 2 wind farms in central Vietnam to the national grid. The equipment includes connective circuit-breakers, surge arresters and power transformers, the company said.

The energization of the substation is scheduled for August next year. Siemens Energy didn't disclose financial details of the contract.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 0617ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.15% 875.8949 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
SIEMENS AG 0.74% 116.4 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.12% 25.92 Delayed Quote.0.00%
