Siemens Energy Gets Vietnam Substation Equipment Contract

By Joshua Kirby



Siemens Energy AG said Thursday that it won a contract from Technology Resources Energy to equip two onshore wind farms in Vietnam with digitally enhanced transmission equipment.

The German energy company will install its Sensproducts equipment at a substation connecting the IaPet-Dak Doa 1 and IaPet-Dak Doa 2 wind farms in central Vietnam to the national grid. The equipment includes connective circuit-breakers, surge arresters and power transformers, the company said.

The energization of the substation is scheduled for August next year. Siemens Energy didn't disclose financial details of the contract.

