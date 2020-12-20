Siemens Energy : India's first fleet of electric boats to achieve zero emissions with Siemens Energy's technologies

The combination of the electric propulsion drive train, energy storage, and automation systems will significantly reduce fuel consumption, increase maneuverability, and provide reliable, uninterrupted power supply while ensuring safe, cost-effective operation of the vessels.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is building the fleet to strengthen Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.'s (KMRL) infrastructure and its connectivity to islands around Kochi / Ernakulam.

India's first greenfield and largest shipbuilding yard, Cochin Shipyard Ltd., has selected Siemens Energy to provide advanced marine solutions for the country's first fleet of 23 boats to be equipped with electric propulsion drive trains with energy storage integration (batteries) and vessel automation technologies.

Innovative technologies will help establish an integrated mobility system for the people, goods, and services in Kochi

"The project showcases our commitment towards decarbonization and environment sustainability," said Thorbjoern Fors, Executive Vice President for Siemens Energy Industrial Applications. "Furthermore, the low emission footprint of the vessels makes it an ideal benchmark for other customers looking to use inland waterways to transport goods and passengers."

