SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Siemens Energy : India's first fleet of electric boats to achieve zero emissions with Siemens Energy's technologies

12/20/2020 | 12:17am EST
Press release

Munich, December 14, 2020

India's first fleet of electric boats to achieve zero emissions with Siemens Energy's technologies

  • Electric propulsion drive train and automation technologies will help provide safe, cost-effective, reliable vessel operation
  • Emissions-freeenergy storage systems provide continuous power while maximizing performance
  • Innovative technologies will help establish an integrated mobility system for the people, goods, and services in Kochi

India's first greenfield and largest shipbuilding yard, Cochin Shipyard Ltd., has selected Siemens Energy to provide advanced marine solutions for the country's first fleet of 23 boats to be equipped with electric propulsion drive trains with energy storage integration (batteries) and vessel automation technologies.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is building the fleet to strengthen Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.'s (KMRL) infrastructure and its connectivity to islands around Kochi / Ernakulam.

The combination of the electric propulsion drive train, energy storage, and automation systems will significantly reduce fuel consumption, increase maneuverability, and provide reliable, uninterrupted power supply while ensuring safe, cost-effective operation of the vessels.

"The project showcases our commitment towards decarbonization and environment sustainability," said Thorbjoern Fors, Executive Vice President for Siemens Energy Industrial Applications. "Furthermore, the low emission footprint of the vessels makes it an ideal benchmark for other customers looking to use inland waterways to transport goods and passengers."

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs more than 90,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €27.5 billion in fiscal year 2020. www.siemens-energy.com.

