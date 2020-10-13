Siemens Energy : Signs Agreement on Berlin HQ With Local Government

By Cecilia Butini

Siemens Energy AG said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Berlin state government for the development of its corporate headquarters in the German capital.

Siemens Energy had already announced in September the decision to establish its headquarters in Berlin, but the specific location within the city has yet to be decided, it said.

As part of the agreement with the local government, the German energy company is first considering the creation of office space close to a gas turbine production site in the city, it said.

"The State of Berlin agreed to support Siemens Energy in transforming industrial production with the aim of preserving and expanding future-oriented jobs," the company said.

This will include improving accessibility to the site and supporting the company in recruitment efforts, Siemens Energy said.

