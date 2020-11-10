Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Siemens Energy AG    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/10 01:36:30 am
21.25 EUR   +0.09%
Siemens Energy : Swung to 4Q Loss; Backs 2021 Outlook

11/10/2020 | 01:36am EST

By Giulia Petroni

Siemens Energy AG said Tuesday that it swung to a loss for the fourth quarter of the year, but confirmed its fiscal 2021 guidance.

The German energy company reported a net loss of 390 million euros ($460.8 million) compared with a profit of EUR79 million for the previous-year period.

Revenue fell 8% on year to EUR7.63 billion, while orders decreased 24% on year to EUR6.99 billion mainly due to postponed orders in the gas and power segment during the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

Siemens Energy said it was able to achieve its goals for fiscal 2020 in spite of a challenging market environment, and confirmed its guidance for fiscal 2021. This includes a nominal revenue performance of between 2% and 12% and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization margin between 3% and 5% before special items.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-20 0135ET

Financials
Sales 2020 27 598 M 32 647 M 32 647 M
Net income 2020 -1 331 M -1 574 M -1 574 M
Net cash 2020 1 270 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 427 M 18 226 M 18 249 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,43 €
Last Close Price 21,23 €
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Steffen Großberger Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Kastenmeier Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Schmid Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG0.00%18 226
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.27.78%18 657
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED162.21%15 342
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.320.70%9 566
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.76%3 849
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED38.37%3 583
