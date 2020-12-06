Siemens Energy : Work begins on the converter station for National Grid's Viking Link interconnector

Manchester, 30 November 2020

Work begins on the converter station for National Grid's Viking Link interconnector

Converter station will house the technology to enable clean electricity to be transmitted through the 765-kilometre subsea power cable

765-kilometre subsea power cable 2.4km access road and bridge ready for use by construction traffic

Once completed, Viking Link will be one of the longest electricity interconnectors in the world

National Grid's Viking Link has started construction on its UK converter station at Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire with Siemens Energy.

Representing a significant step in the UK's journey to net zero, Siemens Energy, lead contractor for the 1400 megawatt interconnector, will supply the technology that will enable the direct sharing of clean electricity between Britain and Denmark for the very first time.

A converter station converts electricity between Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC). AC is used in each country's transmission system, while DC is used for sending electricity long distances along the subsea cables. An identical converter station will be constructed at the other end of the interconnector, in Denmark.

The converter station will be 300m2, the equivalent of around 12 football pitches. It will house state-of-the-art High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) PLUS technology, which enables the export and import of energy through the 765- kilometer subsea and underground cable to and from Denmark.

In July, UK work started to build a new access road and a bridge over the Hammond Beck waterway. This new permanent infrastructure will enable