Siemens Energy : and Sumitomo Electric to supply HVDC technology for power link between Ireland and Great Britain

Press release Munich, September 21, 2021 Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric to supply HVDC technology for power link between Ireland and UK Greenlink interconnector will increase power supply security and foster the integration of renewable energy

Consortium of Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric to supply HVDC cable and converter technology Siemens Energy, together with its consortium partner Sumitomo Electric, have signed a contract with Greenlink Interconnector Limited. Siemens Energy will deliver the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter technology for the 190km electricity interconnector Greenlink. The 500- megawatt HVDC link will connect the power grids of Ireland and UK. As the power can flow in either direction, depending on supply and demand in each country, it allows both countries to benefit from increased grid stability, security of power supply and cost-effective growth and integration of low carbon energy. Work will begin at the start of 2022 following financial close. HVDC technology offers the most efficient means of transmitting large amounts of power over long distances. Siemens Energy will be responsible for the overall system design and the construction of two converter stations located close to the Great Island transmission substation in County Wexford (Ireland) and the Pembroke transmission substation in Pembrokeshire (Wales). Both converter stations will use Siemens Energy's market leading HVDC PLUS technology with modular multi-level arrangement (VSC-MMC) to convert Alternating Current to Direct Current and vice versa. Linked via an HVDC XLPE (crosslinked polyethylene) cable system by Sumitomo, the stations will enable the low-loss transport of energy with a voltage of 320 kilovolts. Siemens Energy's scope of supply also includes a Service and Maintenance Agreement with an initial duration of seven years. James O'Reilly, CEO of Greenlink, commented: "We are delighted to have reached another significant milestone in the delivery of the Greenlink project with the signing of the contract with Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric. Greenlink is one of Europe's most important energy Siemens Energy AG Otto-Hahn-Ring 6 Communications 81739 Munich Head: Robin Zimmermann Germany Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG. Page 1 of 3

Press release infrastructure projects, contributing to energy security, regional investment, jobs and the cost- effective integration of low carbon energy, and we have chosen a consortium with exceptional experience, skill and standing in the energy and engineering sector for this major undertaking. We will be looking to maximise local supply chain benefits during the three-year construction period and we look forward to working with Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric towards successful commissioning in 2024." Beatrix Natter, Executive Vice President Transmission at Siemens Energy, said: "Interconnectors like Greenlink play a critical role in strengthening the share of renewable sources in the European energy mix and bolstering energy security. We at Siemens Energy are very pleased that Greenlink chose our state-of-the-art HVDC technology, adding a new lighthouse project to our proven track record of ten HVDC projects in implementation and more than 59 successfully completed projects worldwide." Greenlink has key strategic importance, as it will provide significant additional interconnection between Ireland and UK, with onward connections to continental Europe. Leading to more import and export capacity in both countries, GreenLink will enable a diversified energy mix, bolster European energy security, and ultimately make the enhanced integration of renewable energy possible. The European Union has recognized Greenlink's contribution to security of supply and the environment by designating it a "Project of Common Interest". Contact for journalists Christina Huemmer Phone: +49 152 07158923 E-mail: christina.huemmer@siemens-energy.com This press release and a press picture are available at www.siemens-energy.com/press For further information on Siemens Energy Transmission, please see https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-transmission.htmlFor further information on high-voltage direct current technology, please see https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-transmission/portfolio/high-voltage- direct-current-transmission-solutions.html Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_energy Siemens Energy AG Otto-Hahn-Ring 6 Communications 81739 Munich Head: Robin Zimmermann Germany Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG. Page 2 of 3

Press release Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs more than 90,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €27.5 billion in fiscal year 2020. www.siemens-energy.com. Siemens Energy AG Otto-Hahn-Ring 6 Communications 81739 Munich Head: Robin Zimmermann Germany Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG. Page 3 of 3