  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
News 
Summary

Siemens Energy : and IRENA sign sustainable energy partnership agreement

05/25/2021 | 03:05am EDT
Under the agreement, the organizations will cooperate, facilitate, and strengthen collaboration in areas to advance the global energy transition based on renewable energy.

The wide-ranging scope of collaboration extends to a variety of opportunities including roadmap development prioritizing communities and regions presently lacking access to modern energy, developing the business case for green hydrogen fuel as a major contributor for the energy transition, jointly supporting decarbonization efforts for heat generation and industrial processes, including hard to abate industries like cement, steel and petrochemicals, and facilitating private sector investment in the renewable energy sector.

'This partnership leverages and amplifies both of our organization's strengths to accelerate the energy transition. Action to tackle climate change is a global imperative. Our best chance of success is through strong partnerships with dedicated organizations. We believe that innovative technologies are the key to combating climate change. The energy transition is a considerable challenge which requires great change, but offers significant potential,' said Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy.

'Partnerships are the cornerstone of global efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals and key to the rapid acceleration of the global energy transition. This public-private initiative is representative of a shared a vision for a low-carbon energy future and of a joint commitment to meaningful action,' said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA.

Siemens Energy is a leading energy technology company, focused on driving decarbonization. A key element of Siemens Energy's sustainability program, which was introduced last year, is its target to become climate-neutral by 2030. The company aims to achieve this by transitioning its own electricity consumption to 100 percent green energy by 2023 as well as investing in its own operations. The company's emission reduction targets have been scientifically verified by the renowned Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

IRENA is the lead intergovernmental agency for the global energy transformation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future. The Agency serves as the principal platform for international co-operation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy. IRENA promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.

Disclaimer

Siemens Energy AG published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 07:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 953 M 35 464 M 35 464 M
Net income 2021 -2,95 M -3,62 M -3,62 M
Net cash 2021 2 151 M 2 634 M 2 634 M
P/E ratio 2021 3 676x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 18 445 M 22 538 M 22 593 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 93 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,35 €
Last Close Price 25,99 €
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bäreis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-14.17%22 538
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.22.23%20 189
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.21%14 953
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-23.80%8 072
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-21.18%4 566
NEOEN-40.06%4 548