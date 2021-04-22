Press release Munich, April 22, 2021 Siemens Energy tapped to supply equipment for gas storage project in Uzbekistan Scope includes two compression trains driven by SGT-750 industrial gas turbines with dry- low emissions (DLE) combustion systems

SGT-750 industrial gas turbines with dry- low emissions (DLE) combustion systems Commissioning of the trains slated for late 2021 Siemens Energy was selected by engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd., to supply two low-emission compression trains for Phase I of the Gazli Underground Gas Storage (UGS) project in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan. The two trains will help extract up to 20 million standard cubic meters per day (MMSm3/d) of stored gas in the Gazli field and pressurize it for transportation by pipeline to domestic users in Uzbekistan and export to China. The project marks an essential step in helping the region sustainably meet domestic energy demand. Each train will feature a high-efficiency,single-casing DATUM centrifugal compressor directly driven by an SGT-750 industrial gas turbine (41 MW ISO). The project marks the first application of the SGT-750 turbine in Uzbekistan. The SGT-750 turbine's DLE combustion system offers world-class emission performance and fuel flexibility over a broad load range. The turbine can achieve single-digit NOₓ emission levels down to a 20% load and does not require a speed-increasing gearbox. Waste heat recovery units (WHRU) will be installed on both trains to capture thermal energy from the turbine's exhaust and supply hot water for onsite heating.

Press release "The Gazli Underground Gas Storage project is of strategic importance to Uzbekistan and will play a critical role in sustainably meeting the country's domestic energy demand," said Thorbjoern Fors, Executive Vice President for Siemens Energy Industrial Applications. "Our in-country presence and ability to provide maintenance and support to the equipment using local content were also integral to this key project win." "In addition to its low emissions profile, the EPC selected the SGT-750 gas turbine based on its shaft power and high availability," said Arja Talakar, Senior Vice President, Industrial Applications Products for Siemens Energy. "This will allow the end-user to meet full flow requirements in both the summer and winter months with just two compression trains when three would normally be required." As part of the agreement, Siemens Energy will also provide financing for 90% of the contract value. The gas turbines will be manufactured in Finspong, Sweden. The compressors will be manufactured in Le Havre, France. Commissioning of the trains is slated for late 2021. Image: With a low environmental footprint, the SGT-750 gas turbine is designed to incorporate the size and weight advantages of the aeroderivative gas turbine while maintaining the robustness, flexibility, and longevity of a traditional heavy-duty gas turbine.

Press release Munich, April 22, 2021