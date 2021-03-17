Log in
SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Siemens Energy : to Supply Technology for Power-Plant Expansion Project in China

03/17/2021 | 05:39am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Siemens Energy AG said Wednesday that it will supply two 460-megawatt gas turbine power islands for the expansion of Shenzhen Energy Group Co.'s power generation project in China.

The German energy player will provide two sets of SGT5-4000F gas turbines, steam turbines, generators and related auxiliary equipment as part of the agreement.

The project, which is located in the Guangdong Province, is expected to be put into operation in 2023. When completed, its annual power-generation capacity is estimated to be more than 2.7 billion kilowatt hours, according to Siemens Energy.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 0538ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHENZHEN ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD. 9.77% 9.21 End-of-day quote.51.23%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.35% 30.7 Delayed Quote.3.83%
