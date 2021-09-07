Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Siemens Energy AG
  News
  Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Siemens Energy : supports Taiwan's energy transition with region's first, highly efficient HL-class gas turbines

09/07/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Munich, September 7, 2021

Siemens Energy supports Taiwan's energy transition with region's first, highly efficient HL-class gas turbines

  • Supply of 1,100-MW power plant in consortium with CTCI Corporation
  • HL-classtechnology for low-emission, economical, and flexible power generation
  • Long-termservice contract for core components

Siemens Energy's HL-class technology is poised to enable particularly low-emission, economical, and flexible power generation in Taiwan as of mid-2024. Siemens Energy, together with its consortium partner CTCI Corporation, the leading Taiwanese engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, will build the Sun Ba Power Phase II Combined Cycle Power Plant. The plant will be an important building block in Taiwan's energy transition, which aims to shift from coal and nuclear power to environmentally friendly gas-fired power plants and renewable energies. Sun Ba II will be built in Tainan, southwestern Taiwan, and have an installed electrical capacity of 1,100 megawatts (MW). It will be fired with regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG). Siemens Energy will also provide long-term service for the plant's core components. The customer is the independent power producer Sun Ba Power Corporation.

"We are very excited to contribute to the energy transition of Taiwan with our leading HL-class gas turbine technology," said Karim Amin, Executive Vice President Generation at Siemens Energy. "This technology offers substantial value for Sun Ba Power Corporation's project, as it combines high power density with world class efficiencies. As a result, a large amount of electricity can be produced at the lowest possible cost while driving significant CO2 reductions at the same time."

As one of the world's foremost manufacturers of semiconductors and a technology leader, Taiwan depends on secure and affordable power supply. Since Taiwan must import its entire natural gas requirements as LNG at comparatively high costs, the efficiency of gas-fired power plants has a particularly strong impact on their economic viability.

Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

Communications

81739 Munich

Head: Robin Zimmermann

Germany

Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG.

Page 1 of 3

Press release

Sun Ba II is designed as a multi-shaft combined cycle power plant, in which two gas turbines and one steam turbine each drive its own electrical generator. Siemens Energy's scope of supply includes the plant's power island, consisting of two SGT6-9000HL gas turbines, one SST-5000 steam turbine, three SGen6-2000P generators, two heat recovery steam generators, and the SPPA-T3000 control system. The HL-class turbine has been designed with advanced technologies and based on the H-class fleet that has more than two million operating hours. With this turbine development toward efficiency and installation at customer sites in Taiwan and around the world, Siemens Energy continues supporting the energy transition.

The service contract includes long-term service over 25 years for both gas turbines, the generators, the steam turbine, and the heat recovery steam generators. It also includes an option for digital service solutions. CTCI Corporation is responsible for the construction and installation, and whole EPC work of the balance of plant.

Siemens Energy's HL-class gas turbines combine the best of past experiences with newly developed technologies. Thus, efficiency and performance are pushed to the next level.

Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

Communications

81739 Munich

Head: Robin Zimmermann

Germany

Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG.

Page 2 of 3

Press release

Contact for journalists

Kerstin Schirmer

Phone: +49 172 2669588

E-mail: kerstin.schirmer@siemens-energy.com

This press release and a press picture is available at www.siemens-energy.com/pressFor further information on power plant solutions, please see https://www.siemens- energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation/power-plants.html

For further information on the SGT6-9000HL gas turbine, please see https://www.siemens- energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation/gas-turbines/sgt6-9000hl.html

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology,

such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs more than 90,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €27.5 billion

in fiscal year 2020. www.siemens-energy.com.

Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

Communications

81739 Munich

Head: Robin Zimmermann

Germany

Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Siemens Energy AG published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
