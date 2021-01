FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy, which makes turbines for the power sector, on Sunday said it swung on to a core profit of 243 million euros ($296 million) in the first quarter, helped by cost cuts.

($1 = 0.8219 euros)