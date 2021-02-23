Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Siemens Energy AG    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Energy : to Supply Gas Turbines for China's Guangdong Energy

02/23/2021 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni

Siemens Energy AG said Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Guangdong Energy Group Co., Ltd. to supply gas turbines for a combined heat and power generation project in China.

The German energy company said the project, which is located in the province of Guangdong, is expected to start operations in 2023. It will have an estimated annual generation capacity of up to 3.5 billion kilowatt hours and cut carbon-dioxide emissions by up to 60%, providing clean electricity to the grid and supporting heating demand in the area.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 0343ET

All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
03:43aSIEMENS ENERGY : to Supply Gas Turbines for China's Guangdong Energy
DJ
03:10aSIEMENS ENERGY : to supply F-class gas turbines to power China's Greater Bay Are..
PU
02:12aSIEMENS ENERGY : World-Class Lineup at the First-Ever Siemens Energy Asia Pacifi..
PU
02/22SIEMENS ENERGY AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/18Atos, Axione and Siemens to manage multi-service network and monitoring of th..
AQ
02/17SIEMENS ENERGY : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/15SIEMENS ENERGY AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/12Siemens Energy to Build Waste Heat-to-Power Facility in Canada
DJ
02/12SIEMENS ENERGY : signs agreement to build first-of-its-kind waste heat-to-power ..
PU
02/11Siemens Energy Upgrades Maersk Drilling Rigs in North Sea to Reduce Emissions
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 164 M 35 506 M 35 506 M
Net income 2021 76,3 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 915 M 2 331 M 2 331 M
P/E ratio 2021 296x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 22 387 M 27 192 M 27 255 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,36 €
Last Close Price 31,45 €
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bäreis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG3.86%27 192
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.27.77%25 316
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.57%22 518
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED19.34%6 823
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.81.02%6 519
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-17.70%1 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ