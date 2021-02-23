Siemens Energy : to Supply Gas Turbines for China's Guangdong Energy

By Giulia Petroni

Siemens Energy AG said Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Guangdong Energy Group Co., Ltd. to supply gas turbines for a combined heat and power generation project in China.

The German energy company said the project, which is located in the province of Guangdong, is expected to start operations in 2023. It will have an estimated annual generation capacity of up to 3.5 billion kilowatt hours and cut carbon-dioxide emissions by up to 60%, providing clean electricity to the grid and supporting heating demand in the area.

