SIEMENS ENERGY AG    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/02 01:43:57 am
31.85 EUR   +1.37%
01:26aSiemens Energy Swung to Profit in 1Q; Backs Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
DJ
Siemens Energy to cut 7,800 jobs in bid to raise margins
RE
01:07aSIEMENS ENERGY : details plans to improve competitiveness
PU
Siemens Energy to cut 7,800 jobs in bid to raise margins

02/02/2021 | 01:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: Siemens Energy AG starts trading after IPO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy, which supplies turbines to the power sector, said on Tuesday it will cut 7,800 jobs, or 8.5% of its workforce, by 2025 to raise margins and competitiveness.

"The energy market is significantly changing which offers us opportunities but at the same time (it) presents us with great challenges," Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch said.

"We will undertake these measures in the most socially responsible way possible."

Most of the cuts will be implemented by 2023, Siemens Energy said, adding that they will incur estimated restructuring costs in a mid- to high-triple-digit million euro range for the fiscal years 2020 to 2023.

Cost cuts also helped Siemens Energy, spun off from Siemens AG last year, swing to a net profit of 99 million euros ($119.53 million) in the first quarter of its fiscal year, compared with a loss of 195 million a year ago.

By slashing costs, Siemens Energy, which owns 67% in Siemens Gamesa, hopes to reach its 2023 profit target, which foresees a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation of 6.5%-8.5%.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 2.03% 130.54 Delayed Quote.11.08%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 2.48% 31.42 Delayed Quote.3.76%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -3.10% 32.84 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
Financials
Sales 2021 29 131 M 35 190 M 35 190 M
Net income 2021 110 M 133 M 133 M
Net cash 2021 2 018 M 2 438 M 2 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 246x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 22 386 M 27 046 M 27 042 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 93 000
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,89 €
Last Close Price 31,42 €
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bäreis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG3.76%27 046
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.34.03%23 753
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.58%19 314
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.95.88%6 693
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED8.01%5 892
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-3.58%1 314
