Spain's CNMV regulator suspends trading of Siemens Gamesa shares

Siemens Energy has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank to analyse various strategic alternatives for Siemens Gamesa, including a possible delisting after a tender offer, the Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified financial sources.

Siemens Energy holds 67.07% in Siemens Gamesa. Siemens AG holds a direct stake of 35% in Siemens Energy, and another 10% via its pension fund.

A Siemens Energy spokesman declined to comment while a spokeswoman for Siemens Gamesa was not immediately able to comment.

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank didn't return emails seeking comment.

