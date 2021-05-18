Log in
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/18 04:20:32 am
25.185 EUR   +3.17%
04:06aSpain's CNMV regulator suspends trading of Siemens Gamesa shares
RE
05/17SIEMENS ENERGY  : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/12SIEMENS ENERGY  : wins grid stability contracts from ESB, Ireland
PU
Spain's CNMV regulator suspends trading of Siemens Gamesa shares

05/18/2021 | 04:06am EDT
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's stock market regulator said on Tuesday it has suspended trading of shares in Siemens Gamesa after local newspaper Expansion reported that main shareholder Siemens Energy has hired investment banks to boost its stake.

Siemens Energy has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank to analyse various strategic alternatives for Siemens Gamesa, including a possible delisting after a tender offer, the Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified financial sources.

Siemens Energy holds 67.07% in Siemens Gamesa. Siemens AG holds a direct stake of 35% in Siemens Energy, and another 10% via its pension fund.

A Siemens Energy spokesman declined to comment while a spokeswoman for Siemens Gamesa was not immediately able to comment.

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank didn't return emails seeking comment.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.86% 140.34 Delayed Quote.20.34%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 3.65% 25.3 Delayed Quote.-19.39%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -2.12% 25.4 Delayed Quote.-23.24%
Financials
Sales 2021 28 955 M 35 288 M 35 288 M
Net income 2021 -0,54 M -0,66 M -0,66 M
Net cash 2021 2 239 M 2 729 M 2 729 M
P/E ratio 2021 2 456x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 17 324 M 21 050 M 21 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 93 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bäreis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-19.39%21 050
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.19.83%18 491
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.02%12 591
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-27.67%7 716
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-18.91%4 608
NEOEN-42.73%4 453