Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCTAY   US82621P1012

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(GCTAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green energy for more than one million UK homes: Siemens Gamesa to supply flagship turbines for world's second-largest offshore wind power plant

03/29/2023 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Green energy for more than one million UK homes: Siemens Gamesa to supply flagship turbines for world's second-largest offshore wind power plant
  • 95 units of Siemens Gamesa's largest offshore wind turbine, the SG 14-236 DD, will be supplied in the UK's first deployment of this model
  • The 1.4 GW wind project is the second of the East Anglia developments
  • When completed, East Anglia 3 will provide clean energy to 1.3 million UK households
Press Contact

Do you need further information or have specific questions about this press release? Please contact Derek Christie.

derek.christie@siemensgamesa.com+44 7921 241 566
Siemens Gamesa today announces the signing of a firm order with ScottishPower Renewables to supply 95 units of its flagship SG 14-236 DD wind turbine to the East Anglia 3 wind power project in the North Sea, off England's east coast, with a total capacity of 1.4 GW. Also included is a service contract, initially for an eight-year period. The development marks an important step on the UK's path to decarbonization of the energy system, and the first installation of the SG 14-236 DD in the country.

East Anglia 3 is the second of four projects planned in the ScottishPower Renewables 2.9 GW East Anglia Hub development in the North Sea. The project will cover an area of approximately 305 km², at its closest point 69 km from the Norfolk coast, in the northern part of the East Anglia zone. Once completed, it will provide clean electricity to 1.3 million UK homes. Installation is anticipated to begin in spring 2026 and to be completed by the end of that year.

Siemens Gamesa has been severely impacted by the economic challenges facing renewables supply chains, and this firm order has only been possible due to the parties' unwavering commitment to support the project. Siemens Gamesa leads the industry in calling upon the UK government to support the renewables industry to deliver more such developments, which are the only way the country can meet its targets for clean, secure and affordable electricity by 2030.

Siemens Gamesa Offshore CEO Marc Becker says, "East Anglia 3 is critical to the successful achievement of the UK's decarbonization of energy, and its path to energy independence. It also marks the first deployment of the groundbreaking SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine in UK waters. In these challenging times, it is encouraging to sign this firm order with ScottishPower Renewables as we jointly move to a more financially sustainable wind industry, but we need the UK government to fully recognize that renewable energy, especially wind generation, is now on the same level of importance as oil and gas and requires similar levels of support to ensure it delivers what the UK needs to reach crucial Net Zero targets."

ScottishPower Renewables CEO, Charlie Jordan, says "Continued ambition and innovation in turbine technology by partners such as Siemens Gamesa has allowed ScottishPower to purchase market leading turbines at a scale that will generate enough green energy to supply 1.3million UK homes."

A grid connection solution from Siemens Energy will ensure that the electricity from wind power can be brought to shore. According to the contract signed last year, Siemens Energy will build a converter on the high seas that will collect the alternating current generated by the Siemens Gamesa wind turbines and convert it into direct current for low-loss transmission to the coast. A second converter on land will transform the power back into alternating current so that it can be fed into the local grid and eventually be supplied to consumers.

The anticipated lifetime of the project will be 25 years, which from 2026 will take the power generation of the East Anglia 3 development beyond the UK's 2050 net-zero target. The prototype of the flagship SG 14-236 DD model recently generated its first power at the Østerild Test Center in Denmark. Since its launch a year ago, this model has already made Siemens Gamesa a preferred supplier for projects totalling another 2.8 GW in Denmark and Poland.
Share

Further information about data protection can be found in our privacy policy.

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 06:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
02:56aGreen Energy For More Than One Milli : Siemens Gamesa to supply flagship turbines for worl..
PU
2022Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG completed the a..
CI
2022Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG made an offer t..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 10 302 M 11 170 M 11 170 M
Net income 2023 -203 M -221 M -221 M
Net Debt 2023 1 839 M 1 994 M 1 994 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 663 M 11 561 M 11 561 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jochen Eickholt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Christian Bruch Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Morten Pilgaard Rasmussen Global Chief Technology Officer
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer