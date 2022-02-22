Press Release

February 22, 2022

Baltyk breakthrough: Siemens Gamesa selected for Poland's inaugural offshore wind power developments

1.44 GW total at MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III projects intended to use SG 14-236 DD machines

First Preferred Supplier Agreements in Poland's offshore wind market

First Preferred Supplier Agreements for SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine

14-236 DD offshore wind turbine Important step towards decarbonizing the Polish electricity grid

Siemens Gamesa is pleased to announce the signature of two Preferred Supplier Agreements for the MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III wind power plants with Equinor and Polenergia. These signings represent both the first preferred supplier agreements announced in the fledgling Polish offshore wind market, and also the first conditional agreements for the SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine.

The conditional agreements cover the supply of the company's class-leading SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines. Service agreements are also included.

The twin developments due north of the northernmost point of the Polish mainland are intended to utilize the SG 14-236 DD machine to deliver clean energy to two million Polish households. Both 720 MW agreements remain subject to customary conditions, including final investment decision and required permitting, which are planned for 2024. First power is expected to be delivered in 2027.

Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit says, "Once more, Siemens Gamesa is thrilled to be leading the offshore revolution, powering the start of another nation's offshore wind adventure. Doing so with our newest offshore turbine - the SG 14-236 DD - will allow us to provide proven technology and unequalled experience to Poland from the outset. We can help unlock the power of wind as the country works towards meeting its impressive renewable energy goals."

