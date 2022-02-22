Press Release
February 22, 2022
Baltyk breakthrough: Siemens Gamesa selected for Poland's inaugural offshore wind power developments
1.44 GW total at MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III projects intended to use SG 14-236 DD machines
First Preferred Supplier Agreements in Poland's offshore wind market
First Preferred Supplier Agreements for SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine
Important step towards decarbonizing the Polish electricity grid
Siemens Gamesa is pleased to announce the signature of two Preferred Supplier Agreements for the MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III wind power plants with Equinor and Polenergia. These signings represent both the first preferred supplier agreements announced in the fledgling Polish offshore wind market, and also the first conditional agreements for the SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine.
The conditional agreements cover the supply of the company's class-leading SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines. Service agreements are also included.
The twin developments due north of the northernmost point of the Polish mainland are intended to utilize the SG 14-236 DD machine to deliver clean energy to two million Polish households. Both 720 MW agreements remain subject to customary conditions, including final investment decision and required permitting, which are planned for 2024. First power is expected to be delivered in 2027.
Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit says, "Once more, Siemens Gamesa is thrilled to be leading the offshore revolution, powering the start of another nation's offshore wind adventure. Doing so with our newest offshore turbine - the SG 14-236 DD - will allow us to provide proven technology and unequalled experience to Poland from the outset. We can help unlock the power of wind as the country works towards meeting its impressive renewable energy goals."
Pawel Przybylski, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa Poland states, "With this 1.44 GW development, Equinor and Polenergia have signaled their full commitment to the Polish offshore wind power market, and to the country as a whole. Siemens Gamesa is pleased to be able to contribute the experience, reliability, and technology to help deliver on this. We have a wealth of Polish suppliers already in our supply chain and are encouraged by the opportunities which look to arise as the industry grows domestically.
The MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III developments are a key step in the decarbonization of the electricity grid in Poland, with developments having occurred at great pace. The Contract for Difference round granting energy generators rights to create wind power plants was granted by
Poland's Energy Regulatory Office just nine months ago in 2021. Poland has set an ambitious target
for the provision of 5.9 GW of offshore wind power by 2030, and up to 11 GW by 2040 in a plan to address the climate emergency through the decarbonization of energy generation.
