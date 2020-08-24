Connection details to the Capital Markets Day 2020 that will take place on August 27th, 2020, at 10:00 (CET).

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/
MARKET COMMUNICATION
CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2020
Connection details are as follows:
Date:
Thursday, August 27th, 2020
Address:
Conference call and Webcast
Time:
10:00 am (Madrid)
09:00 am (London)
Connection
Germany Toll: +49 69 2222 25429 - PIN: 65631854#
details:
Spain Toll: +34 91 114 0101 - PIN: 65631854#
United Kingdom Toll: +44 207 194 3759 - PIN: 65631854#
Replay
Germany: +49 21 1971 90087
facility:
Spain:+34 91 038 7491
UK: +44 203 364 5147
Access code: 418949088#
Webcast:
https://streamstudio.world-television.com/139-1245-25013/en
The presentation will be available in our corporate web page www.siemensgamesa.combefore the event is due to start. Questions can be asked live during the Q&A sessions or be sent via email to the following address: cristina.perea@siemensgamesa.com
For any query, please contact the Investor Relations Team
irsg@siemensgamesa.com
Madrid, August 24th, 2020
