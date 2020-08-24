Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Connection details to the Capital Markets Day 2020 that will take place on August 27th, 2020, at 10:00 (CET).

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 08:34am EDT

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/

MARKET COMMUNICATION

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2020

Connection details are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, August 27th, 2020

Address:

Conference call and Webcast

Time:

10:00 am (Madrid)

09:00 am (London)

Connection

Germany Toll: +49 69 2222 25429 - PIN: 65631854#

details:

Spain Toll: +34 91 114 0101 - PIN: 65631854#

United Kingdom Toll: +44 207 194 3759 - PIN: 65631854#

Replay

Germany: +49 21 1971 90087

facility:

Spain:+34 91 038 7491

UK: +44 203 364 5147

Access code: 418949088#

Webcast:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/139-1245-25013/en

The presentation will be available in our corporate web page www.siemensgamesa.combefore the event is due to start. Questions can be asked live during the Q&A sessions or be sent via email to the following address: cristina.perea@siemensgamesa.com

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations Team

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Madrid, August 24th, 2020

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 12:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
08:34aCONNECTION DETAILS TO THE CAPITAL MA : 00 (cet).
PU
08/18SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : exceeds 1 GW outside the Senvion acquisiti..
PU
08/17SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : La Sociedad ha recibido un pedido firme pa..
PU
08/17SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : The Company has received a firm order for ..
PU
08/17SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : strengthens its partnership with Adani Gre..
PU
08/17SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : bolsters its service portfolio in North Am..
PU
08/13SIEMENS GAMESA : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
08/12SIEMENS GAMESA : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/06SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Activación de la Comisión Ejecutiva Delega..
PU
08/06SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Activation of the Delegated Executive Comm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 774 M 11 570 M 11 570 M
Net income 2020 -706 M -836 M -836 M
Net cash 2020 9,28 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,0x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 15 547 M 18 315 M 18 404 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 18,30 €
Last Close Price 22,88 €
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Angel López Chairman
Christoph Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Spannring Chief Financial Officer
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.46.34%18 315
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S38.06%28 806
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.19%6 350
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.10.76%1 783
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.70.12%1 113
CS WIND CORPORATION105.26%1 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group