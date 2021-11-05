Forging ahead in China: Siemens Gamesa signs MoU to license 11 MW Direct Drive offshore technology to China Energy United Power

The SG 11.0-200 DD is the most recent generation of Siemens Gamesa's offshore wind turbine portfolio to enter serial manufacturing. It is based on Siemens Gamesa's deep understanding and expertise of its proven offshore Direct Drive technology. More than 3 GW of orders for this turbine model have already been received for multiple projects in Europe. On a global technology level, more than 1,400 Siemens Gamesa offshore Direct Drive turbines have been installed in all major markets.

"As China strives to reach its ambitious climate goals by 2030 and 2060, United Power with strong backing from China Energy Investment Corporation, is well positioned to capture the tremendous renewables opportunities to be further unleashed in the country. We look forward to reaching a strong partnership with Siemens Gamesa leveraging our respective advantages to manufacture industry-leading offshore wind turbines and develop the offshore wind resources in China," stated Zhang Guangjun, Chairman of United Power.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy took an additional step in advancing its successful licensing business model in the world's single largest offshore market by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Energy United Power Technology Co., Ltd. during the ongoing 4th edition of China International Import Expo held in Shanghai, China. So far, Siemens Gamesa has already made a solid footprint in the Chinese offshore wind market through its licensing business model. Siemens Gamesa-licensed offshore technologies are already used in many of the country's running offshore wind turbines, supporting the Chinese endeavor to develop clean energy and a low-carbon economy.

"China has played an active role in globalizing the offshore wind industry and we take pride in being part of this journey via our innovative licensing business model. Our focus on leading the offshore revolution started with the world's first offshore wind park in 1991. It is evidenced in our installed offshore fleet of more than 18.4 GW, with much more to come. We are pleased to join hands with United Power and appreciate the support of China Energy in signing this MoU. Our common cause is to make offshore wind power a mainstream form of energy and contribute to a decarbonized economy," stated Marc Becker, CEO of the Offshore Business Unit at Siemens Gamesa.

In the last few years, China grew quickly to become the world's largest offshore market with a grid-connected capacity of 10.42 GW by April 2021, according to the National Energy Administration of China. The Siemens Gamesa offshore technologies supported more than 6 GW offshore power installations in China.

"As a committed technology partner to China's offshore development, we are pleased to see the accelerated offshore wind development in the country. We will continue to share our expertise in safety, engineering, and technology along the entire offshore industry value chain to contribute to the sustainable development of offshore energy in China," said Wu Qinghua, General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore in China.

Siemens Gamesa has been in China for more than 30 years. Its investment and presence in the country are an integral part of the company's global operations both onshore and offshore, supporting the green energy transition and serving customer needs across the globe.

