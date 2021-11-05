Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forging ahead in China: Siemens Gamesa signs MoU to license 11 MW Direct Drive offshore technology to China Energy United Power

11/05/2021 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

November 5, 2021

Forging ahead in China: Siemens Gamesa signs MoU to license 11 MW Direct Drive offshore technology to China Energy United Power

  • 11 MW Direct Drive offshore technology intended for licensing to Chinese partner United Power
  • More than 6 GW offshore installations in China based on Siemens Gamesa offshore technologies already installed
  • Renewables further unleashed as China aims to deliver long-term climate commitments by 2030 and 2060

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy took an additional step in advancing its successful licensing business model in the world's single largest offshore market by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Energy United Power Technology Co., Ltd. during the ongoing 4th edition of China International Import Expo held in Shanghai, China. So far, Siemens Gamesa has already made a solid footprint in the Chinese offshore wind market through its licensing business model. Siemens Gamesa-licensed offshore technologies are already used in many of the country's running offshore wind turbines, supporting the Chinese endeavor to develop clean energy and a low-carbon economy.

Under this agreement, Siemens Gamesa intends to license its 11 MW Direct Drive offshore technology to United Power. This entails supporting United Power to deploy the licensed offshore technology in the Chinese mainland's territorial waters.

"As China strives to reach its ambitious climate goals by 2030 and 2060, United Power with strong backing from China Energy Investment Corporation, is well positioned to capture the tremendous renewables opportunities to be further unleashed in the country. We look forward to reaching a strong partnership with Siemens Gamesa leveraging our respective advantages to manufacture industry-leading offshore wind turbines and develop the offshore wind resources in China," stated Zhang Guangjun, Chairman of United Power.

The SG 11.0-200 DD is the most recent generation of Siemens Gamesa's offshore wind turbine portfolio to enter serial manufacturing. It is based on Siemens Gamesa's deep understanding and expertise of its proven offshore Direct Drive technology. More than 3 GW of orders for this turbine model have already been received for multiple projects in Europe. On a global technology level, more than 1,400 Siemens Gamesa offshore Direct Drive turbines have been installed in all major markets.

"China has played an active role in globalizing the offshore wind industry and we take pride in being part of this journey via our innovative licensing business model. Our focus on leading the offshore revolution started with the world's first offshore wind park in 1991. It is evidenced in our installed offshore fleet of more than 18.4 GW, with much more to come. We are pleased to join hands with United Power and appreciate the support of China Energy in signing this MoU. Our common cause is to make offshore wind power a mainstream form of energy and contribute to a decarbonized economy," stated Marc Becker, CEO of the Offshore Business Unit at Siemens Gamesa.

In the last few years, China grew quickly to become the world's largest offshore market with a grid-connected capacity of 10.42 GW by April 2021, according to the National Energy Administration of China. The Siemens Gamesa offshore technologies supported more than 6 GW offshore power installations in China.

"As a committed technology partner to China's offshore development, we are pleased to see the accelerated offshore wind development in the country. We will continue to share our expertise in safety, engineering, and technology along the entire offshore industry value chain to contribute to the sustainable development of offshore energy in China," said Wu Qinghua, General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore in China.

Siemens Gamesa has been in China for more than 30 years. Its investment and presence in the country are an integral part of the company's global operations both onshore and offshore, supporting the green energy transition and serving customer needs across the globe.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa unlocks the power of wind. For more than 40 years, we have been a pioneer and leader of the wind industry, and today our team of more than 25,000 colleagues work at the center of the global energy revolution to tackle the most significant challenge of our generation - the climate crisis. With a leading position in onshore, offshore, and service, we engineer, build and deliver powerful and reliable wind energy solutions in strong partnership with our customers. A global business with local impact, we have installed close to 115 GW and provide access to clean, affordable and sustainable energy that keeps the lights on across the world. To find out more, visit www.siemensgamesa.com and connect with us on social media.

Contacts for journalists:

Dongyi Chen

Tel: +86 138-1100-5090dongyi.chen@siemensgamesa.com

Verónica Díaz

+34 616 348 735 veronica.diaz@siemensgamesa.com

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
06:14aFORGING AHEAD IN CHINA : Siemens Gamesa signs MoU to license 11 MW Direct Drive offshore t..
PU
11/03Altiplano Metals Up 1.7% after Reporting Assay Results from Drilling at Farellon Mine n..
MT
11/01Siemens Gamesa signs $400 million wind gear agreement with Vietnam's BCG Energy
RE
10/29Ignitis Grupé's Supervisory Board Gets New Chair
MT
10/29Annual Results FY2021 - Connection Details
PU
10/27SIEMENS GAMESA : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
10/27Iberdrola Nine-Month Profit Fell
DJ
10/25GLOBAL LEADERSHIP GROWS : Siemens Gamesa solidifies offshore presence in U.S. with Virgini..
PU
10/19SIEMENS GAMESA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/18Siemens To Carve Out Large-Drives Applications Unit
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 236 M 11 813 M 11 813 M
Net income 2021 -540 M -623 M -623 M
Net Debt 2021 736 M 849 M 849 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,7x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 13 180 M 15 219 M 15 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,38 €
Average target price 24,18 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-41.43%15 219
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.44.28%13 022
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD162.23%6 202
ZHEJIANG WINDEY CO.,LTD.296.19%3 474
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-28.74%2 699
CS WIND CORPORATION-30.40%2 190