Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Neoen says Australian wind farm hits full tilt, two years behind plan

12/29/2021 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Neoen SA said its Bulgana wind farm and battery project in Australia has finally been fully switched on two years behind schedule, after overcoming problems hooking up to a grid with limited capacity for an influx of renewable energy.

The A$350 million ($253 million) project comprises a 204 megawatt wind farm in the village of Bulgana in Victoria, which first started operating at limited capacity in 2020, and a connected 20 MW battery, which was switched on in July.

When construction began in 2018, the target date for completing the project was August 2019.

"Connecting our Bulgana Power Hub to the grid was a long and challenging process, but we are proud of having overcome it thanks to the team's dedication," Neoen Australia's Managing director Louis de Sambucy said in a statement.

The project is being supported by a 15-year agreement with the Victoria state government to help the state reach a legislated target to get 50% of its power from renewables by 2030 - up from 32% in 2021.

Part of the government's support included paying for 10% of the power from the project to supply a vegetable producer, Nectar Farms, which was going to build a 30-hectare glasshouse operation near the wind farm.

However Nectar Farms went into liquidation in April following delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. So now all of the power from the Bulgana project will go into the National Electricity Market.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy designed and built the Bulgana project and Tesla Inc supplied the big battery. ($1 = 1.3833 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEOEN -0.16% 37.64 Real-time Quote.-34.75%
SIEMENS AG 1.34% 152.82 Delayed Quote.30.04%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -2.38% 20.91 Delayed Quote.-36.81%
TESLA, INC. -0.50% 1088.47 Delayed Quote.55.02%
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
12:49aNeoen says Australian wind farm hits full tilt, two years behind plan
RE
12/28Siemens Gamesa Bags Iberdrola Orders To Maintain 1.9 GW Of Wind Turbines
MT
12/28Siemens Gamesa, Iberdrola to Partner on Maintenance Contracts in Spain, Portugal
DJ
12/28SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : and Iberdrola partner on service contracts totaling ..
PU
12/27Siemens Gamesa to Install 302-MW Wind Project in India
MT
12/27POWERING AHEAD IN INDIA : Siemens Gamesa clocks third major order for its 3.X platform wit..
PU
12/27Edda Wind Wins Five-Year Charter Contract From Siemens Gamesa
MT
12/23SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Financial Calendar FY22
PU
12/21S&P Keeps Siemens Gamesa's Rating Amid Operational Challenges
MT
12/20ON TRACK IN THE USA : Siemens Gamesa & Dominion Energy announce next step on 2.6 GW Coasta..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 123 M 11 447 M 11 447 M
Net income 2022 -270 M -305 M -305 M
Net Debt 2022 851 M 962 M 962 M
P/E ratio 2022 -57,1x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 14 220 M 16 088 M 16 080 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 20,91 €
Average target price 23,55 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-36.81%16 088
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-31.21%30 303
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.74%10 250
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD121.85%5 113
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-4.34%3 535
CS WIND CORPORATION-28.14%2 326