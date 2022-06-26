Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-06-24 am EDT
17.85 EUR   -0.06%
03:06aPROMINENT PARTNERSHIP IN KOREA : Siemens Gamesa & Doosan Enerbility sign strategic offshore wind Memorandum of Understanding
PU
06/23Cadeler Lands Siemens Gamesa Deal to Install Offshore Wind Turbines
MT
06/22MARVELOUS MORAY WEST : Siemens Gamesa awarded firm order for 882 MW Scottish offshore wind power project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prominent partnership in Korea: Siemens Gamesa & Doosan Enerbility sign strategic offshore wind Memorandum of Understanding

06/26/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Prominent partnership in Korea: Siemens Gamesa & Doosan Enerbility sign strategic offshore wind Memorandum of Understanding
  • World's leading and Korea's leading offshore wind power OEMs to investigate potential collaboration in Korean offshore wind power market
  • Memorandum of Understanding covers investigations on several Korea-focused fronts including construction of new Korean production facilities
  • Non-binding agreement envisioned as paving the way towards expanding Korean offshore wind industry
Press Contact

You need further information or have specific questions about this press release? Please contact Guy Dorrell

Guy.Dorrell@siemensgamesa.com+44 7808 823177
Siemens Gamesa and Doosan Enerbility recently signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to investigate strategic cooperation within offshore wind power activities. The MoU, signed in Copenhagen, Denmark, covers investigations of potential collaboration between the two companies on several Korea-focused fronts. They are related to collaboration on large-scale offshore wind turbines, sharing of major services including construction of new Korean production facilities, the supply of wind turbine parts, offshore wind turbine installation, and turbine maintenance, among others.

In the strategic MoU, Doosan Enerbility is intended to contribute its experienced track record, domestic production base, and business capabilities, complementing Siemens Gamesa's global know-how in offshore wind. The MoU will investigate potential products and services optimized for the domestic Korean offshore wind market. It will also explore a Korean domestic supply chain and related industries. Furthermore, it will study potential job creation and industrialization in the Korean offshore wind power market.

"We are delighted to start to work with Doosan Enerbility in investigating a strategic cooperation in Korea. Leading the offshore revolution in the years to come requires strong partnerships, based on solid, mutual commitments. We envision an excellent alliance between our two companies, fostering the Korean offshore wind industry and contributing to its expansion," says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

Becker led the Siemens Gamesa delegation during the signing ceremony, joining forces with Seung-woo Sohn, Doosan Enerbility's Executive Vice President in charge of Power Service Sales and Marketing, and leader of the Doosan Enerbility delegation.

Seung-woo Sohn of Doosan Enerbility said, "By combining SGRE's global business know-how with our own technological capabilities accumulated over the years, we will be able to improve more rapidly our competitiveness in the offshore wind power business. The cooperation between the two companies will also contribute to revitalizing the offshore wind power ecosystem in Korea."

Siemens Gamesa is the world's leading manufacturer of offshore wind turbines. Majority-owned by Siemens Energy, the company has installed more than 19.4 GW of offshore wind power capacity globally. The company's SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine is the world's largest wind turbine in operation. Continuous investment in product development and innovation are hallmarks of Siemens Gamesa.

Since the start of the wind power business in 2005, Doosan Enerbility is the only manufacturer in Korea that has a supply record in the domestic offshore wind power market, including Tamra Offshore Wind Power (30MW) and Southwest Offshore Wind Power Phase 1 (60MW). It is a representative offshore wind power company in Korea that has capabilities in the overall wind power business from wind farm development, EPC to O&M.
Share

Further information about data protection can be found in our privacy policy.

Sunday, 26 June 2022

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 26 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2022 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
03:06aPROMINENT PARTNERSHIP IN KOREA : Siemens Gamesa & Doosan Enerbility sign strategic offshor..
PU
06/23Cadeler Lands Siemens Gamesa Deal to Install Offshore Wind Turbines
MT
06/22MARVELOUS MORAY WEST : Siemens Gamesa awarded firm order for 882 MW Scottish offshore wind..
PU
06/22TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF DENMARK : Major cost savings in construction of coming energy isla..
AQ
06/16Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock Awarded FEED Contract for Keadby 3 Ca..
AQ
06/14Siemens Gamesa Appoints Anna Beranek as Head of Corporate Affairs, Effective July 1
CI
06/10SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : clocks another deal for its 3.X platform in India wi..
PU
06/10SIEMENS GAMESA : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/09SIEMENS GAMESA : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
06/07GREEN HYDROGEN : a key to unlocking energy security in Europe
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 608 M 10 135 M 10 135 M
Net income 2022 -720 M -760 M -760 M
Net Debt 2022 1 252 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 153 M 12 819 M 12 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 17,85 €
Average target price 18,14 €
Spread / Average Target 1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Eickholt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-15.28%12 819
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-17.75%23 447
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.54%8 709
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-8.77%4 752
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-10.83%3 370
ZHEJIANG WINDEY CO.,LTD.-8.76%2 034