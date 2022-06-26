Prominent partnership in Korea: Siemens Gamesa & Doosan Enerbility sign strategic offshore wind Memorandum of Understanding

Siemens Gamesa and Doosan Enerbility recently signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to investigate strategic cooperation within offshore wind power activities. The MoU, signed in Copenhagen, Denmark, covers investigations of potential collaboration between the two companies on several Korea-focused fronts. They are related to collaboration on large-scale offshore wind turbines, sharing of major services including construction of new Korean production facilities, the supply of wind turbine parts, offshore wind turbine installation, and turbine maintenance, among others.



In the strategic MoU, Doosan Enerbility is intended to contribute its experienced track record, domestic production base, and business capabilities, complementing Siemens Gamesa's global know-how in offshore wind. The MoU will investigate potential products and services optimized for the domestic Korean offshore wind market. It will also explore a Korean domestic supply chain and related industries. Furthermore, it will study potential job creation and industrialization in the Korean offshore wind power market.



"We are delighted to start to work with Doosan Enerbility in investigating a strategic cooperation in Korea. Leading the offshore revolution in the years to come requires strong partnerships, based on solid, mutual commitments. We envision an excellent alliance between our two companies, fostering the Korean offshore wind industry and contributing to its expansion," says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.



Becker led the Siemens Gamesa delegation during the signing ceremony, joining forces with Seung-woo Sohn, Doosan Enerbility's Executive Vice President in charge of Power Service Sales and Marketing, and leader of the Doosan Enerbility delegation.



Seung-woo Sohn of Doosan Enerbility said, "By combining SGRE's global business know-how with our own technological capabilities accumulated over the years, we will be able to improve more rapidly our competitiveness in the offshore wind power business. The cooperation between the two companies will also contribute to revitalizing the offshore wind power ecosystem in Korea."



Siemens Gamesa is the world's leading manufacturer of offshore wind turbines. Majority-owned by Siemens Energy, the company has installed more than 19.4 GW of offshore wind power capacity globally. The company's SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine is the world's largest wind turbine in operation. Continuous investment in product development and innovation are hallmarks of Siemens Gamesa.



Since the start of the wind power business in 2005, Doosan Enerbility is the only manufacturer in Korea that has a supply record in the domestic offshore wind power market, including Tamra Offshore Wind Power (30MW) and Southwest Offshore Wind Power Phase 1 (60MW). It is a representative offshore wind power company in Korea that has capabilities in the overall wind power business from wind farm development, EPC to O&M.