Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SIEMENS GAMESA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

01/11/2022 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan analyst Andreas Willi maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
01/05SIEMENS GAMESA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/04SIEMENS GAMESA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
2021SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : hits deal with Eolus and Hydro REIN to install Stor-..
PU
2021Eolus Vind Orders 42 Wind Turbines from Siemens Gamesa for 260-MW Project
MT
2021Eolus and Hydro REIN Places Order for 42 Wind Turbines Totaling 260 MW with Siemens Gam..
CI
2021Neoen says Australian wind farm hits full tilt, two years behind plan
RE
2021Siemens Gamesa Bags Iberdrola Orders To Maintain 1.9 GW Of Wind Turbines
MT
2021Siemens Gamesa, Iberdrola to Partner on Maintenance Contracts in Spain, Portugal
DJ
2021SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : and Iberdrola partner on service contracts totaling ..
PU
2021Siemens Gamesa to Install 302-MW Wind Project in India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 113 M 11 466 M 11 466 M
Net income 2022 -269 M -305 M -305 M
Net Debt 2022 853 M 967 M 967 M
P/E ratio 2022 -53,3x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 13 231 M 14 986 M 15 002 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,46 €
Average target price 23,51 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-7.66%14 986
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-8.88%27 572
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.10%9 663
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-12.17%4 799
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-9.00%3 608
CS WIND CORPORATION-5.18%2 191