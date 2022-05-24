Log in
Siemens Energy cuts management layers, revamps segment reporting
RE
02:27aSIEMENS GAMESA : Reduced to Neutral by Bernstein
MD
05/23European Bourses Cheer Monday on German Data, Blockbuster Deal
MT
Siemens Energy cuts management layers, revamps segment reporting

05/24/2022
FILE PHOTO: Siemens Energy AG starts trading after IPO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Energy equipment maker Siemens Energy on Tuesday said it would strip about a third of managers of their positions and provide investors with more granular details of its business, in a bid to increase transparency and become more nimble.

The company, which on Saturday unveiled a 4.05 billion-euro ($4.32 billion) bid for the remaining stake in wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa, said the move would not result in any layoffs.

"Technology is important, but alone it is insufficient. More and more, it will be essential to be able to act quickly and to be close to the customer," CEO Christian Bruch said. "We want to be faster, more flexible, and more customer-oriented."

Siemens Energy said that it would split its gas and power segment into three business areas - gas services, grid technologies and transformation of industry - to let investors better track development of those individual units.

($1 = 0.9379 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
