  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  05/10 11:38:00 am EDT
12.83 EUR   -1.99%
01:08aSiemens Energy turns gloomier as wind turbine problems mount
RE
05/09Siemens Gamesa starts to install 6.2 MW power generators in Brazil -executive
RE
05/09Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Signs Power Purchase Agreement with Pembina Pipeline For Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm
MT
Siemens Energy turns gloomier as wind turbine problems mount

05/11/2022 | 01:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Power-generating Siemens 2.37 megawatt (MW) wind turbines are seen at the Ocotillo Wind Energy Facility as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in this aerial photo taken over Ocotillo, California

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy warned on Wednesday sales and margins this year would be at the low end of its forecast range due to worsening problems at wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa, which has been hit hard by supply chain disruptions.

Results at Siemens Gamesa, which in January issued its third profit warning in nine months, mask a solid performance at Siemens Energy's business focused on coal- and gas-fired power stations and turbines.

"Disappointing again is the performance of Siemens Gamesa which is weighing heavily on Siemens Energy," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch said, adding the situation had "aggravated further since the last profit warning".

Siemens Energy, which owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa, said it now expects 2022 sales at the low end of its forecast range, which spanned a decline of 2% to an increase of 3%.

The group's margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) before special items is also expected to come in at the low end of the 2%-4% forecast range, it said.

Siemens Energy, which released preliminary second-quarter results last month, said it swung to a 252 million euro ($265 million) net loss in the period due to the problems at Siemens Gamesa, compared with a 31 million profit last year.

($1 = 0.9493 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 2.70% 114.72 Delayed Quote.-24.86%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 0.03% 16.685 Delayed Quote.-25.81%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -1.99% 12.825 Delayed Quote.-39.13%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 590 M 10 101 M 10 101 M
Net income 2022 -682 M -718 M -718 M
Net Debt 2022 1 334 M 1 405 M 1 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 732 M 9 197 M 9 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 12,83 €
Average target price 18,52 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Eickholt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-39.13%9 197
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-23.16%21 873
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.87%6 787
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-31.93%2 589
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-47.29%2 480
OX2 AB (PUBL)20.19%1 916