By Cecilia Butini



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA said Tuesday that it is partnering with Iberdrola SA on a series of maintenance contracts in Spain and Portugal totaling almost 2 gigawatts.

The Spanish wind-turbine maker said that the agreements cover the maintenance of wind turbines at 69 of Iberdrola's wind farms in the two countries. They include new and renewed contracts, the company said.

