  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:32 2022-10-27 am EDT
17.92 EUR   -0.26%
05:14aSiemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Annual Results FY2022 - Connection details
PU
10/26Siemens Gamesa Reportedly Planning Sale of Two Manufacturing Units
MT
10/20Siemens Gamesa Lands Turbine Order for 105-MW Wind Farm in Finland
MT
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Annual Results FY2022 - Connection details

10/27/2022 | 05:14am EDT
COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/

MARKET COMMUNICATION

FISCAL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the fiscal year 2022 results on November 10. The connection details are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Address:

Webcast and Conference call

Time:

8:30 a.m. (Madrid)

7:30 a.m. (London)

Connection details:

Webcast:

English Link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/139-1245-34260/en

Conference Call:

From Spain:

+ 34 91 114 0101 - PIN: 86609847# (English)

From Germany:

+49

(0)

69 2222 25429 - PIN: 86609847# (English)

From UK:

+44

(0)

20 7194 3759 - PIN: 86609847# (English)

From other countries:

http://bit.ly/2P7L7wV

Replay facility:

+34

91 038 7491 - PIN: 425024328# (English)

+49

(0)

21 1971 90087 - PIN: 425024328# (English)

+44

(0)

20 3364 5147 - PIN: 425024328# (English)

The presentation will be available in our corporate web page www.siemensgamesa.combefore the event is due to start. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations team.

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Zamudio, October 27, 2022

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
