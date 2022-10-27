Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Annual Results FY2022 - Connection details

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/
MARKET COMMUNICATION
FISCAL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the fiscal year 2022 results on November 10. The connection details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, November 10, 2022
|
Address:
|
Webcast and Conference call
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. (Madrid)
|
|
7:30 a.m. (London)
|
Connection details:
|
|
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
|
|
English Link:
|
https://streamstudio.world-television.com/139-1245-34260/en
|
Conference Call:
|
|
|
|
|
|
From Spain:
|
+ 34 91 114 0101 - PIN: 86609847# (English)
|
|
From Germany:
|
+49
|
(0)
|
69 2222 25429 - PIN: 86609847# (English)
|
|
From UK:
|
+44
|
(0)
|
20 7194 3759 - PIN: 86609847# (English)
|
|
From other countries:
|
http://bit.ly/2P7L7wV
|
|
Replay facility:
|
+34
|
91 038 7491 - PIN: 425024328# (English)
|
|
|
+49
|
(0)
|
21 1971 90087 - PIN: 425024328# (English)
|
|
|
+44
|
(0)
|
20 3364 5147 - PIN: 425024328# (English)
The presentation will be available in our corporate web page www.siemensgamesa.combefore the event is due to start. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.
For any query, please contact the Investor Relations team.
irsg@siemensgamesa.com
Zamudio, October 27, 2022
Disclaimer
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 09:13:02 UTC.