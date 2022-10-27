Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Annual Results FY2022 - Connection details

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/

MARKET COMMUNICATION

FISCAL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the fiscal year 2022 results on November 10. The connection details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022 Address: Webcast and Conference call Time: 8:30 a.m. (Madrid) 7:30 a.m. (London)

Connection details: Webcast: English Link: https://streamstudio.world-television.com/139-1245-34260/en Conference Call: From Spain: + 34 91 114 0101 - PIN: 86609847# (English) From Germany: +49 (0) 69 2222 25429 - PIN: 86609847# (English) From UK: +44 (0) 20 7194 3759 - PIN: 86609847# (English) From other countries: http://bit.ly/2P7L7wV Replay facility: +34 91 038 7491 - PIN: 425024328# (English) +49 (0) 21 1971 90087 - PIN: 425024328# (English) +44 (0) 20 3364 5147 - PIN: 425024328# (English)

The presentation will be available in our corporate web page www.siemensgamesa.combefore the event is due to start. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations team.

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Zamudio, October 27, 2022