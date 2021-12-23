Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Financial Calendar FY22

12/23/2021
FINANCIAL CALENDAR FISCAL YEAR 2022

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. presents its financial calendar for fiscal year 2022:

Q1 22 earnings release (October-December2021): February 3, 2022

Q2 22 earnings release (January-March2022): May 5, 2022

Q3 22 earnings release (April-June2022): August 2, 2022

Q4 22 earnings release (July-September2022): November 10, 2022

Further information on the time and connection details will be provided ahead of each release.

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations Team:

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Zamudio, December 23, 2021

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
