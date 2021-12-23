Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Financial Calendar FY22

FINANCIAL CALENDAR FISCAL YEAR 2022

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. presents its financial calendar for fiscal year 2022:

Q1 22 earnings release (October-December2021): February 3, 2022

Q2 22 earnings release (January-March2022): May 5, 2022

Q3 22 earnings release (April-June2022): August 2, 2022

Q4 22 earnings release (July-September2022): November 10, 2022

Further information on the time and connection details will be provided ahead of each release.

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations Team:

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Zamudio, December 23, 2021