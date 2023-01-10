Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : First Quarter FY23 - Save the date

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/

MARKET COMMUNICATION

Q1 2023 RESULTS PRESENTATION

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the October-December 2022 results next February 2nd. The connection details will be provided shortly.

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 Address: Conference call

The presentation will be available in our corporate web page www.siemensgamesa.combefore the event is due to start. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations Team.

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Zamudio, January 9th, 2023