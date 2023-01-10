Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : First Quarter FY23 - Save the date

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/
MARKET COMMUNICATION
Q1 2023 RESULTS PRESENTATION
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the October-December 2022 results next February 2nd. The connection details will be provided shortly.
Date:
Thursday, February 2nd, 2023
Address:
Conference call
The presentation will be available in our corporate web page www.siemensgamesa.combefore the event is due to start. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.
For any query, please contact the Investor Relations Team.
irsg@siemensgamesa.com
Zamudio, January 9th, 2023
Disclaimer
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 11:10:05 UTC.