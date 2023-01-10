Advanced search
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:39:00 2023-01-10 am EST
18.05 EUR   +0.02%
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : First Quarter FY23 - Save the date
PU
Greencoat Renewables acquires 23% of Butendiek offshore windfarm
AN
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.(BME:SGRE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : First Quarter FY23 - Save the date

01/10/2023 | 06:11am EST
COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/

MARKET COMMUNICATION

Q1 2023 RESULTS PRESENTATION

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the October-December 2022 results next February 2nd. The connection details will be provided shortly.

Date:

Thursday, February 2nd, 2023

Address:

Conference call

The presentation will be available in our corporate web page www.siemensgamesa.combefore the event is due to start. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations Team.

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Zamudio, January 9th, 2023

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 11:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
