Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : First contract notched with Iberdrola to supply Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in Spain, the most powerful in onshore

January, 18, 2022
First contract notched with Iberdrola to supply Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in Spain, the most powerful in onshore
The 94 MW Iglesias wind farm located in Northern Spain will be commissioned in early 2023 with 14 benchmark SG 6.6-170 turbines and two SG 5.0-145 turbines
This will be the first wind farm in Spain to deploy the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform. The SG 6.6-170 turbines at this wind project will operate at a nominal capacity of 6MW, enough to power around 5,000 households
This will also be the most powerful turbine employed at any of Iberdrola's wind farms in Spain
The nacelles will be produced at Siemens Gamesa's installations in Ágreda
The contract also covers a five-year service agreement
Siemens Gamesa has made another first with long-standing partner Iberdrola to supply its industry leading 5.X platform turbines to the 94 MW Iglesias wind farm in Burgos in the north of Spain. This is the first in the country to deploy this turbine, the most powerful in Onshore currently on the market, featuring leading technology. This will also be the most powerful turbine Iberdrola has installed in any wind farm in Spain. Just one of these turbines will be able to provide clean energy to around 5,000 households.
In total, Siemens Gamesa will supply 14 SG 6.6-170 (Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform) and two SG 5.0-145 turbines (Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform). The first 14 turbines will operate at a nominal capacity of 6.0 MW, backed by a 170-meter rotor. The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2023 and the contract includes a service agreement for a period of five years.
The nacelles for these turbines will be manufactured at the company's plant in Ágreda and the new project will also boost the activity of Siemens Gamesa's Spanish suppliers, which will be involved in the production of various components, such as the wind turbine towers.
The 94 MW of clean energy that the wind farm will produce will provide electricity to more than 75,000 households, more than half of the entire population of the province of Burgos. In addition, it will help to avoid the emission of 250,000 tonnes of CO2 a year, equivalent to the emissions of around 150,000 vehicles. To achieve this CO2 saving, four million trees would need to be planted.
"Siemens Gamesa has made many firsts in Spain working in partnership with Iberdrola. This first is also special as it marks a debut for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in the country, the most powerful turbine in the sector, and that can provide a real boost to the country's energy transition. We look forward to turning this first wind project using the platform into a success and for many
more firsts to come with Iberdrola," said Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, Onshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa.
The contract is yet another for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, which has now signed over 3.6 GW in deals globally since its launch. The company has already signed agreements to install its most powerful turbine in six different countries, including Sweden, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil and now Spain.
Technology such as the Siemens Gamesa 5.X will help drive an energy transition in Spain. While the country already has the fifth largest installed capacity of wind energy in the world at over 28 GW, according to the Spanish Wind Energy Association, it has set further ambitious targets. The country aims to meet 42% of final energy use from renewables by 2030, compared to 20% in 2020, with the stake of renewable energy in the electricity mix rising to 74%. The final objective would be to reach 100% by 2050. In 2021, wind energy represented the largest source of electricity in Spain, according to the association.
Siemens Gamesa unlocks the power of wind. For more than 40 years, we have been a pioneer and leader of the wind industry, and today our team of more than 25,000 colleagues work at the center of the global energy revolution to tackle the most significant challenge of our generation - the climate crisis. With a leading position in onshore, offshore, and service, we engineer, build and deliver powerful and reliable wind energy solutions in strong partnership with our customers. A global business with local impact, we have installed close to 118GW and provide access to clean, affordable and sustainable energy that keeps the lights on across the world. To find out more, visit www.siemensgamesa.comand connect with us on social media.
