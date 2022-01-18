Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : First contract notched with Iberdrola to supply Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in Spain, the most powerful in onshore

Press release

First contract notched with Iberdrola to supply Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in Spain, the most powerful in onshore

The 94 MW Iglesias wind farm located in Northern Spain will be commissioned in early 2023 with 14 benchmark SG 6.6-170 turbines and two SG 5.0-145 turbines

This will be the first wind farm in Spain to deploy the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform.

This will also be the most powerful turbine employed at any of Iberdrola's wind farms in Spain

The nacelles will be produced at Siemens Gamesa's installations in Ágreda

The contract also covers a five-year service agreement

Siemens Gamesa has made another first with long-standing partner Iberdrola to supply its industry leading 5.X platform turbines to the 94 MW Iglesias wind farm in Burgos in the north of Spain. This is the first in the country to deploy this turbine, the most powerful in Onshore currently on the market, featuring leading technology. This will also be the most powerful turbine Iberdrola has installed in any wind farm in Spain. Just one of these turbines will be able to provide clean energy to around 5,000 households.

In total, Siemens Gamesa will supply 14 SG 6.6-170 (Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform) and two SG 5.0-145 turbines (Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform). The first 14 turbines will operate at a nominal capacity of 6.0 MW, backed by a 170-meter rotor. The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2023 and the contract includes a service agreement for a period of five years.

The nacelles for these turbines will be manufactured at the company's plant in Ágreda and the new project will also boost the activity of Siemens Gamesa's Spanish suppliers, which will be involved in the production of various components, such as the wind turbine towers.

The 94 MW of clean energy that the wind farm will produce will provide electricity to more than 75,000 households, more than half of the entire population of the province of Burgos. In addition, it will help to avoid the emission of 250,000 tonnes of CO2 a year, equivalent to the emissions of around 150,000 vehicles. To achieve this CO2 saving, four million trees would need to be planted.

"Siemens Gamesa has made many firsts in Spain working in partnership with Iberdrola. This first is also special as it marks a debut for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in the country, the most powerful turbine in the sector, and that can provide a real boost to the country's energy transition. We look forward to turning this first wind project using the platform into a success and for many