Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Fourth Quarter FY21 - Save Date

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/
MARKET COMMUNICATION
FY21 RESULTS PRESENTATION
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the October 2020-September 2021 results next November 5th in the afternoon. Connection details and time will follow shortly.
For any query, please contact the Investor Relations Team.
irsg@siemensgamesa.com
Zamudio, October 4th, 2021
