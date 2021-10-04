Log in
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Fourth Quarter FY21 - Save Date

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/

MARKET COMMUNICATION

FY21 RESULTS PRESENTATION

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the October 2020-September 2021 results next November 5th in the afternoon. Connection details and time will follow shortly.

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations Team.

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Zamudio, October 4th, 2021

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 18:24:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 248 M 11 903 M 11 903 M
Net income 2021 -531 M -616 M -616 M
Net Debt 2021 725 M 842 M 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,8x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 14 288 M 16 601 M 16 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-36.51%16 564
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.04%10 940
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD110.81%4 948
CS WIND CORPORATION-20.34%2 513
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-33.94%2 483
ZHEJIANG WINDEY CO.,LTD.216.01%2 449