Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Pre First Quarter FY22 - Connection Details

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/

MARKET COMMUNICATION

CONNECTION DETAILS Q1 2022 PRELIMINARY RESULTS

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the Q1 2022 preliminary results (October-December 2021) on January, 21st. The connection details are as follows:

Date: Friday, January 21st, 2022 Address: Conference call Time: 8:00 a.m. (Madrid) 7:00 a.m. (London) Connection details: Conference Call: From Spain: + 34 91 114 0101 - PIN: 93675985# (English) From Germany: +49 (0) 69 2222 25429 - PIN: 93675985# (English) From UK: +44 (0) 20 7194 3759 - PIN: 93675985# (English) From Denmark: +45 (0) 82333187 - PIN:93675985# Replay facility: +34 91 038 7491 - PIN: 425018054# (English) +49 (0) 21 1971 90087 - PIN: 425018054# (English) +44 (0) 20 3364 5147 - PIN: 425018054# (English)

There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations team.

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Tlf.: +34 900 50 41 96

Zamudio, January 20th, 2022