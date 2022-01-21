Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/21 07:16:17 am
16.873 EUR   -10.96%
07:03aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Pre First Quarter FY22 - Connection Details
PU
06:52aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Tumble, Led by -2-
DJ
05:45aSIEMENS GAMESA : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Pre First Quarter FY22 - Connection Details

01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/

MARKET COMMUNICATION

CONNECTION DETAILS Q1 2022 PRELIMINARY RESULTS

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the Q1 2022 preliminary results (October-December 2021) on January, 21st. The connection details are as follows:

Date:

Friday, January 21st, 2022

Address:

Conference call

Time:

8:00 a.m. (Madrid)

7:00 a.m. (London)

Connection details:

Conference Call:

From Spain:

+ 34 91 114 0101 - PIN: 93675985# (English)

From Germany:

+49

(0)

69 2222 25429 - PIN: 93675985# (English)

From UK:

+44

(0)

20 7194 3759 - PIN: 93675985# (English)

From Denmark:

+45

(0)

82333187 - PIN:93675985#

Replay facility:

+34

91 038 7491 - PIN: 425018054# (English)

+49

(0)

21 1971 90087 - PIN: 425018054# (English)

+44

(0)

20 3364 5147 - PIN: 425018054# (English)

There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

For any query, please contact the Investor Relations team.

irsg@siemensgamesa.com

Tlf.: +34 900 50 41 96

Zamudio, January 20th, 2022

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
07:03aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Pre First Quarter FY22 - Connection Details
PU
06:52aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Tumble, Led by -2-
DJ
05:45aSIEMENS GAMESA : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:40aSiemens Gamesa shares slide after latest profit warning
RE
05:33aSIEMENS GAMESA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:54aSiemens Energy Tanks 10% as Supply Chain Issues Dim FY22 Outlook
MT
04:48aGlobal equity sell-off sends European shares sharply lower
RE
02:58aSiemens Gamesa promises improvement in turbine prices after slashing outlook
RE
02:40aSiemens gamesa ceo, asked about spinning off onshore business, s…
RE
02:38aSiemens gamesa ceo says "we from time to time look at what to do…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 933 M 11 266 M 11 266 M
Net income 2022 -286 M -324 M -324 M
Net Debt 2022 902 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
P/E ratio 2022 -49,0x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 12 887 M 14 613 M 14 617 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 18,95 €
Average target price 22,64 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-10.06%14 613
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-3.18%29 626
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.23%9 498
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-13.46%4 755
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-22.34%3 096
ZHEJIANG WINDEY CO.,LTD.-10.32%2 108