Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Pre First Quarter FY22 - Connection Details

COMUNICACIÓN A MERCADO/
MARKET COMMUNICATION
CONNECTION DETAILS Q1 2022 PRELIMINARY RESULTS
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. will present the Q1 2022 preliminary results (October-December 2021) on January, 21st. The connection details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
Friday, January 21st, 2022
|
|
|
|
Address:
|
Conference call
|
|
|
|
Time:
|
8:00 a.m. (Madrid)
|
|
|
|
|
7:00 a.m. (London)
|
|
|
|
Connection details:
|
|
|
|
Conference Call:
|
|
|
|
|
From Spain:
|
+ 34 91 114 0101 - PIN: 93675985# (English)
|
|
From Germany:
|
+49
|
(0)
|
69 2222 25429 - PIN: 93675985# (English)
|
|
From UK:
|
+44
|
(0)
|
20 7194 3759 - PIN: 93675985# (English)
|
|
From Denmark:
|
+45
|
(0)
|
82333187 - PIN:93675985#
|
|
Replay facility:
|
+34
|
91 038 7491 - PIN: 425018054# (English)
|
|
|
+49
|
(0)
|
21 1971 90087 - PIN: 425018054# (English)
|
|
|
+44
|
(0)
|
20 3364 5147 - PIN: 425018054# (English)
There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.
For any query, please contact the Investor Relations team.
irsg@siemensgamesa.com
Tlf.: +34 900 50 41 96
Zamudio, January 20th, 2022
Disclaimer
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:06 UTC.