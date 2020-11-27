Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Second semester - CNMV report

Log in
Dirección General de Mercados Edison 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34) 915 851 500, www.cnmv.es

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2019/ 2020

ANNEX I

GENERAL

2nd

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR

2019/2020

REPORTING DATE

09/30/2020

I. IDENTIFICATION DATA

Registered Company Name: SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

Registered Address: Parque Tecnológico de Bizkaia, edificio 222, 48170, Zamudio (Bizkaia, Spain)

Tax Identification

Number

A-01011253

II. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO PREVIOUSLY RELEASED PERIODIC INFORMATION

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2019/ 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) (1/2)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT P.

COMPARATIVE P.

ASSETS

09/30/2020

09/30/2019

A) NON-CURRENT ASSETS

0040

8,376,710

9,947,693

1.

Intangible assets:

0030

85

163

a) Goodwill

0031

b) Other intangible assets

0032

85

163

2.

Property, plant and equipment

0033

1,166

1,253

3.

Investment property

0034

4.

Long-term investments in group companies and associates

0035

8,323,567

9,944,835

5.

Long-term financial investments

0036

50,522

522

6.

Deferred tax assets

0037

1,370

920

7.

Other non-current assets

0038

B) CURRENT ASSETS

0085

2,528,221

1,283,091

1.

Non-current assets held for sale

0050

2.

Inventories

0055

3.

Trade and other receivables:

0060

95,976

61,334

a) Trade receivables

0061

79,455

52,040

b) Other receivables

0062

11,396

9,294

c) Current tax assets

0063

5,125

4.

Short-term investments in group companies and associates

0064

1,958,974

495,460

5.

Short-term financial investments

0070

1,497

6.

Prepayments for current assets

0071

2,131

2,305

7.

Cash and cash equivalents

0072

471,140

722,495

TOTAL ASSETS (A + B)

0100

10,904,931

11,230,784

Comments:

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2019/ 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) (2/2)

Units: Thousand euros

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

CURRENT P.

COMPARATIVE P.

09/30/2020

09/30/2019

A) EQUITY (A.1 + A.2 + A.3)

0195

7,016,969

8,211,399

A.1) CAPITAL AND RESERVES

0180

7,016,969

8,211,399

1.

Capital:

0171

115,794

115,794

a) Registered capital

0161

115,794

115,794

b) Less: Uncalled capital

0162

2.

Share premium

0172

8,613,935

8,613,935

3.

Reserves

0173

1,261,888

1,117,974

4.

Less: Own shares and equity holdings

0174

(23,929)

(21,616)

5.

Prior periods' profit and loss

0178

(1,783,270)

(1,783,270)

6.

Other shareholder contributions

0179

7.

Profit (loss) for the period

0175

(1,167,449)

168,582

8.

Less: Interim dividend

0176

9.

Other equity instruments

0177

A.2) VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS

0188

1.

Available-for-sale financial assets

0181

2.

Hedging transactions

0182

3.

Other

0183

A.3) GRANTS, DONATIONS AND BEQUESTS RECEIVED

0194

B) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

0120

731,760

494,127

1.

Long-term provisions

0115

2.

Long-term debts:

0116

731,760

494,127

a) Debt with financial institutions and bonds and other marketable securities

0131

731,520

494,127

b) Other financial liabilities

0132

240

3.

Long-term payables to group companies and associates

0117

4.

Deferred tax liabilities

0118

5.

Other non-current liabilities

0135

6.

Long-term accrual accounts

0119

C) CURRENT LIABILITIES

0130

3,156,202

2,525,258

1.

Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale

0121

2.

Short-term provisions

0122

170

170

3.

Short-term debts:

0123

3,138

979

a) Bank borrowings and bonds and other negotiable securities

0133

312

b) Other financial liabilities

0134

2,826

979

4.

Short-term payables to group companies and associates

0129

3,071,097

2,449,284

5.

Trade and other payables:

0124

81,797

74,825

a) Suppliers

0125

35,826

33,481

b) Other payables

0126

45,971

29,798

c) Current tax liabilities

0127

11,546

6.

Other current liabilities

0136

7.

Current accrual accounts

0128

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (A + B + C)

0200

10,904,931

11,230,784

Comments:

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2019/ 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

PRESENT CURR.

PREVIOUS CURR.

CURRENT

COMPARATIVE

PERIOD

PERIOD

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

(2nd HALF YEAR)

(2nd HALF YEAR)

09/30/2020

09/30/2019

(+)

Revenue

0205

78,003

139,996

371,476

318,765

(+/-

Change in inventories of finished products and

0206

)

work in progress

(+)

Own work capitalised

0207

(-)

Supplies

0208

(+)

Other operating revenue

0209

49,704

18,848

61,621

34,849

(-)

Personnel expenses

0217

(28,982)

(19,564)

(55,374)

(36,886)

(-)

Other operating expenses

0210

(63,863)

(43,109)

(107,343)

(79,765)

(-)

Depreciation and amortisation charge

0211

(200)

(242)

(429)

(500)

(+)

Allocation of grants for non-financial assets and

0212

other grants

(+)

Reversal of provisions

0213

(+/-

Impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets

0214

)

(1,415,692)

(54,723)

(1,445,072)

(54,723)

(+/-

Other profit (loss)

0215

)

=

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

0245

(1,381,030)

41,206

(1,175,121)

181,740

(+)

Finance income

0250

7

38

(-)

Finance costs

0251

1,695

(7,646)

(8,935)

(14,134)

(+/-

Changes in fair value of financial instruments

0252

)

(+/-

Exchange differences

0254

)

(3,530)

2,011

422

1,501

(+/-

Impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of

0255

)

financial instruments

=

NET FINANCE INCOME (COSTS)

0256

(1,828)

(5,635)

(8,475)

(12,633)

=

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

0265

(1,382,858)

35,571

(1,183,596)

169,107

(+/-

Income tax expense

0270

)

26,443

5,016

16,147

(525)

=

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM

0280

CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

(1,356,415)

40,587

(1,167,449)

168,582

(+/-

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of

0285

)

tax

=

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

0300

(1,356,415)

40,587

(1,167,449)

168,582

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

(X.XX euros)

(X.XX euros)

(X.XX euros)

(X.XX euros)

Basic

0290

(2.00)

0.06

(1.72)

0.25

Diluted

0295

(2.00)

0.06

(1.72)

0.25

Comments:

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 19:42:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
