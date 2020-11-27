Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Second semester - CNMV report
Dirección General de Mercados Edison 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34) 915 851 500, www.cnmv.es
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2
nd HALF-YEAR OF 2019/ 2020
ANNEX I
GENERAL
2nd
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR
2019/2020
REPORTING DATE
09/30/2020
I. IDENTIFICATION DATA
Registered Company Name: SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Registered Address: Parque Tecnológico de Bizkaia, edificio 222, 48170, Zamudio (Bizkaia, Spain)
Tax Identification
Number
A-01011253
II. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO PREVIOUSLY RELEASED PERIODIC INFORMATION
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) (1/2)
Units: Thousand euros
CURRENT P.
COMPARATIVE P.
ASSETS
09/30/2020
09/30/2019
A) NON-CURRENT ASSETS
0040
8,376,710
9,947,693
1.
Intangible assets:
0030
85
163
a) Goodwill
0031
b) Other intangible assets
0032
85
163
2.
Property, plant and equipment
0033
1,166
1,253
3.
Investment property
0034
4.
Long-term investments in group companies and associates
0035
8,323,567
9,944,835
5.
Long-term financial investments
0036
50,522
522
6.
Deferred tax assets
0037
1,370
920
7.
Other non-current assets
0038
B) CURRENT ASSETS
0085
2,528,221
1,283,091
1.
Non-current assets held for sale
0050
2.
Inventories
0055
3.
Trade and other receivables:
0060
95,976
61,334
a) Trade receivables
0061
79,455
52,040
b) Other receivables
0062
11,396
9,294
c) Current tax assets
0063
5,125
4.
Short-term investments in group companies and associates
0064
1,958,974
495,460
5.
Short-term financial investments
0070
1,497
6.
Prepayments for current assets
0071
2,131
2,305
7.
Cash and cash equivalents
0072
471,140
722,495
TOTAL ASSETS (A + B)
0100
10,904,931
11,230,784
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) (2/2)
Units: Thousand euros
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
CURRENT P.
COMPARATIVE P.
09/30/2020
09/30/2019
A) EQUITY (A.1 + A.2 + A.3)
0195
7,016,969
8,211,399
A.1) CAPITAL AND RESERVES
0180
7,016,969
8,211,399
1.
Capital:
0171
115,794
115,794
a) Registered capital
0161
115,794
115,794
b) Less: Uncalled capital
0162
2.
Share premium
0172
8,613,935
8,613,935
3.
Reserves
0173
1,261,888
1,117,974
4.
Less: Own shares and equity holdings
0174
(23,929)
(21,616)
5.
Prior periods' profit and loss
0178
(1,783,270)
(1,783,270)
6.
Other shareholder contributions
0179
7.
Profit (loss) for the period
0175
(1,167,449)
168,582
8.
Less: Interim dividend
0176
9.
Other equity instruments
0177
A.2) VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS
0188
1.
Available-for-sale financial assets
0181
2.
Hedging transactions
0182
3.
Other
0183
A.3) GRANTS, DONATIONS AND BEQUESTS RECEIVED
0194
B) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
0120
731,760
494,127
1.
Long-term provisions
0115
2.
Long-term debts:
0116
731,760
494,127
a) Debt with financial institutions and bonds and other marketable securities
0131
731,520
494,127
b) Other financial liabilities
0132
240
3.
Long-term payables to group companies and associates
0117
4.
Deferred tax liabilities
0118
5.
Other non-current liabilities
0135
6.
Long-term accrual accounts
0119
C) CURRENT LIABILITIES
0130
3,156,202
2,525,258
1.
Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale
0121
2.
Short-term provisions
0122
170
170
3.
Short-term debts:
0123
3,138
979
a) Bank borrowings and bonds and other negotiable securities
0133
312
b) Other financial liabilities
0134
2,826
979
4.
Short-term payables to group companies and associates
0129
3,071,097
2,449,284
5.
Trade and other payables:
0124
81,797
74,825
a) Suppliers
0125
35,826
33,481
b) Other payables
0126
45,971
29,798
c) Current tax liabilities
0127
11,546
6.
Other current liabilities
0136
7.
Current accrual accounts
0128
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (A + B + C)
0200
10,904,931
11,230,784
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
Units: Thousand euros
PRESENT CURR.
PREVIOUS CURR.
CURRENT
COMPARATIVE
PERIOD
PERIOD
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
(2nd HALF YEAR)
(2nd HALF YEAR)
09/30/2020
09/30/2019
(+)
Revenue
0205
78,003
139,996
371,476
318,765
(+/-
Change in inventories of finished products and
0206
)
work in progress
(+)
Own work capitalised
0207
(-)
Supplies
0208
(+)
Other operating revenue
0209
49,704
18,848
61,621
34,849
(-)
Personnel expenses
0217
(28,982)
(19,564)
(55,374)
(36,886)
(-)
Other operating expenses
0210
(63,863)
(43,109)
(107,343)
(79,765)
(-)
Depreciation and amortisation charge
0211
(200)
(242)
(429)
(500)
(+)
Allocation of grants for non-financial assets and
0212
other grants
(+)
Reversal of provisions
0213
(+/-
Impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets
0214
)
(1,415,692)
(54,723)
(1,445,072)
(54,723)
(+/-
Other profit (loss)
0215
)
=
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
0245
(1,381,030)
41,206
(1,175,121)
181,740
(+)
Finance income
0250
7
38
(-)
Finance costs
0251
1,695
(7,646)
(8,935)
(14,134)
(+/-
Changes in fair value of financial instruments
0252
)
(+/-
Exchange differences
0254
)
(3,530)
2,011
422
1,501
(+/-
Impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of
0255
)
financial instruments
=
NET FINANCE INCOME (COSTS)
0256
(1,828)
(5,635)
(8,475)
(12,633)
=
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
0265
(1,382,858)
35,571
(1,183,596)
169,107
(+/-
Income tax expense
0270
)
26,443
5,016
16,147
(525)
=
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM
0280
CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
(1,356,415)
40,587
(1,167,449)
168,582
(+/-
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of
0285
)
tax
=
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
0300
(1,356,415)
40,587
(1,167,449)
168,582
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
(X.XX euros)
(X.XX euros)
(X.XX euros)
(X.XX euros)
Basic
0290
(2.00)
0.06
(1.72)
0.25
Diluted
0295
(2.00)
0.06
(1.72)
0.25
