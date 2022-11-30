Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Second semester - CNMV report
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A
2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022
ANNEX I
GENERAL
2nd
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR
2021/2022
REPORTING DATE
09/30/2022
I. IDENTIFICATION DATA
Registered Company Name: SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Registered Address: Parque Tecnológico de Bizkaia, edificio 222, 48170, Zamudio (Bizkaia, Spain)
Tax Identification
Number
A-01011253
II. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO PREVIOUSLY RELEASED PERIODIC INFORMATION
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2
nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) (1/2)
Units: Thousand euros
CURRENT P.
COMPARATIVE P.
ASSETS
09/30/2022
09/30/2021
A) NON-CURRENT ASSETS
0040
9,566,996
9,261,640
1.
Intangible assets:
0030
12
76
a) Goodwill
0031
b) Other intangible assets
0032
12
76
2.
Property, plant and equipment
0033
852
977
3.
Investment property
0034
4.
Long-term investments in group companies and associates
0035
9,507,683
9,208,462
5.
Long-term financial investments
0036
56,006
50,157
6.
Deferred tax assets
0037
2,443
1,968
7.
Other non-current assets
0038
B) CURRENT ASSETS
0085
3,191,515
3,205,906
1.
Non-current assets held for sale
0050
2.
Inventories
0055
3.
Trade and other receivables:
0060
223,883
128,651
a) Trade receivables
0061
195,597
107,714
b) Other receivables
0062
18,140
16,775
c) Current tax assets
0063
10,146
4,162
4.
Short-term investments in group companies and associates
0064
2,700,898
2,426,148
5.
Short-term financial investments
0070
109,016
3,816
6.
Prepayments for current assets
0071
1,402
1,371
7.
Cash and cash equivalents
0072
156,316
645,920
TOTAL ASSETS (A + B)
0100
12,758,511
12,467,546
Comments:
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2
nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) (2/2)
Units: Thousand euros
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
CURRENT P.
COMPARATIVE P.
09/30/2022
09/30/2021
A) EQUITY (A.1 + A.2 + A.3)
0195
8,035,010
7,870,255
A.1) CAPITAL AND RESERVES
0180
8,024,565
7,870,433
1.
Capital:
0171
115,794
115,794
a) Registered capital
0161
115,794
115,794
b) Less: Uncalled capital
0162
2.
Share premium
0172
8,613,935
8,613,935
3.
Reserves
0173
2,104,551
1,263,744
4.
Less: Own shares and equity holdings
0174
(4,719)
(15,836)
5.
Prior periods' profit and loss
0178
(2,950,719)
(2,950,719)
6.
Other shareholder contributions
0179
7.
Profit (loss) for the period
0175
145,723
843,515
8.
Less: Interim dividend
0176
9.
Other equity instruments
0177
A.2) VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS
0188
10,445
(178)
1.
Available-for-sale financial assets
0181
2.
Hedging transactions
0182
10,445
(178)
3.
Other
0183
A.3) GRANTS, DONATIONS AND BEQUESTS RECEIVED
0194
B) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
0120
1,223,558
1,082,762
1.
Long-term provisions
0115
2.
Long-term debts:
0116
1,220,259
1,082,762
a) Debt with financial institutions and bonds and other marketable securities
0131
1,220,259
1,082,714
b) Other financial liabilities
0132
48
3.
Long-term payables to group companies and associates
0117
4.
Deferred tax liabilities
0118
3,299
5.
Other non-current liabilities
0135
6.
Long-term accrual accounts
0119
C) CURRENT LIABILITIES
0130
3,499,943
3,514,529
1.
Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale
0121
2.
Short-term provisions
0122
3.
Short-term debts:
0123
50,421
4,278
a) Bank borrowings and bonds and other negotiable securities
0133
43,343
603
b) Other financial liabilities
0134
7,078
3,675
4.
Short-term payables to group companies and associates
0129
3,373,877
3,420,875
5.
Trade and other payables:
0124
75,645
89,376
a) Suppliers
0125
46,753
36,867
b) Other payables
0126
28,892
52,509
c) Current tax liabilities
0127
6.
Other current liabilities
0136
7.
Current accrual accounts
0128
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (A + B + C)
0200
12,758,511
12,467,546
Comments:
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2
nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
Units: Thousand euros
PRESENT CURR.
PREVIOUS CURR.
CURRENT
COMPARATIVE
PERIOD
PERIOD
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
(2nd HALF YEAR)
(2nd HALF YEAR)
09/30/2022
09/30/2021
(+)
Revenue
0205
46,979
100,519
82,248
219,937
(+/-)
Change in inventories of finished products and
0206
work in progress
(+)
Own work capitalised
0207
(-)
Supplies
0208
(+)
Other operating revenue
0209
133,432
67,683
166,098
91,694
(-)
Personnel expenses
0217
(29,219)
(26,770)
(66,048)
(57,578)
(-)
Other operating expenses
0210
(65,745)
(90,269)
(127,935)
(151,200)
(-)
Depreciation and amortisation charge
0211
(85)
(37)
(188)
(201)
(+)
Allocation of grants for non-financial assets and
0212
other grants
(+)
Reversal of provisions
0213
(+/-)
Impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets
0214
(8,029)
642,846
30,905
698,549
(+/-)
Other profit (loss)
0215
=
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
0245
77,333
693,972
85,080
801,201
(+)
Finance income
0250
(15,864)
5,634
1,251
6,629
(-)
Finance costs
0251
(27,796)
(9,224)
(40,093)
(17,119)
(+/-)
Changes in fair value of financial instruments
0252
(+/-)
Exchange differences
0254
14,851
(4,467)
(588)
(5,030)
(+/-)
Impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of
0255
financial instruments
=
NET FINANCE INCOME (COSTS)
0256
(28,809)
(8,057)
(39,430)
(15,520)
=
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
0265
48,524
685,915
45,650
785,681
(+/-)
Income tax expense
0270
102,853
55,090
100,073
57,834
=
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM
0280
CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
151,377
741,005
145,723
843,515
(+/-)
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of
0285
tax
=
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
0300
151,377
741,005
145,723
843,515
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
(X.XX euros)
(X.XX euros)
(X.XX euros)
(X.XX euros)
Basic
0290
0.22
1.09
0.21
1.24
Diluted
0295
0.22
1.09
0.21
1.24
Comments:
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2
nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
3. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
A. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE
(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
Units: Thousand euros
CURRENT
COMPARATIVE
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
09/30/2022
09/30/2021
A) PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (from the profit and loss account)
0305
145,723
843,515
B) INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY
0310
10,469
(123)
1.
From measurement of financial instruments:
0320
a) Available-for-sale financial assets
0321
b) Other income/(expenses)
0323
2.
From cash flow hedges
0330
13,775
(162)
3.
Grants, donations and bequests received
0340
4.
From actuarial gains and losses and other adjustments
0344
5.
Other income and expense recognised directly in equity
0343
6.
Tax effect
0345
(3,306)
39
C) TRANSFERS TO PROFIT OR LOSS
0350
154
268
1.
From measurement of financial instruments:
0355
a) Available-for-sale financial assets
0356
b) Other income/(expenses)
0358
2.
From cash flow hedges
0360
203
353
3.
Grants, donations and bequests received
0366
4.
Other income and expense recognised directly in equity
0365
5.
Tax effect
0370
(49)
(85)
TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME/(EXPENSE) (A + B + C)
0400
156,346
843,660
Comments:
