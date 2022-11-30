Advanced search
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:42 2022-11-30 am EST
18.02 EUR   +0.07%
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Second semester - CNMV report
Analysis-U.S. green subsidies heighten fears for German industry
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Terminates Credit Rating Deal With Fitch
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Second semester - CNMV report

11/30/2022 | 09:33am EST
Dirección General de Mercados Edison 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34) 915 851 500, www.cnmv.es

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022

ANNEX I

GENERAL

2nd

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR

2021/2022

REPORTING DATE

09/30/2022

I. IDENTIFICATION DATA

Registered Company Name: SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

Registered Address: Parque Tecnológico de Bizkaia, edificio 222, 48170, Zamudio (Bizkaia, Spain)

Tax Identification

Number

A-01011253

II. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO PREVIOUSLY RELEASED PERIODIC INFORMATION

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) (1/2)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT P.

COMPARATIVE P.

ASSETS

09/30/2022

09/30/2021

A) NON-CURRENT ASSETS

0040

9,566,996

9,261,640

1.

Intangible assets:

0030

12

76

a) Goodwill

0031

b) Other intangible assets

0032

12

76

2.

Property, plant and equipment

0033

852

977

3.

Investment property

0034

4.

Long-term investments in group companies and associates

0035

9,507,683

9,208,462

5.

Long-term financial investments

0036

56,006

50,157

6.

Deferred tax assets

0037

2,443

1,968

7.

Other non-current assets

0038

B) CURRENT ASSETS

0085

3,191,515

3,205,906

1.

Non-current assets held for sale

0050

2.

Inventories

0055

3.

Trade and other receivables:

0060

223,883

128,651

a) Trade receivables

0061

195,597

107,714

b) Other receivables

0062

18,140

16,775

c) Current tax assets

0063

10,146

4,162

4.

Short-term investments in group companies and associates

0064

2,700,898

2,426,148

5.

Short-term financial investments

0070

109,016

3,816

6.

Prepayments for current assets

0071

1,402

1,371

7.

Cash and cash equivalents

0072

156,316

645,920

TOTAL ASSETS (A + B)

0100

12,758,511

12,467,546

Comments:

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) (2/2)

Units: Thousand euros

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

CURRENT P.

COMPARATIVE P.

09/30/2022

09/30/2021

A) EQUITY (A.1 + A.2 + A.3)

0195

8,035,010

7,870,255

A.1) CAPITAL AND RESERVES

0180

8,024,565

7,870,433

1.

Capital:

0171

115,794

115,794

a) Registered capital

0161

115,794

115,794

b) Less: Uncalled capital

0162

2.

Share premium

0172

8,613,935

8,613,935

3.

Reserves

0173

2,104,551

1,263,744

4.

Less: Own shares and equity holdings

0174

(4,719)

(15,836)

5.

Prior periods' profit and loss

0178

(2,950,719)

(2,950,719)

6.

Other shareholder contributions

0179

7.

Profit (loss) for the period

0175

145,723

843,515

8.

Less: Interim dividend

0176

9.

Other equity instruments

0177

A.2) VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS

0188

10,445

(178)

1.

Available-for-sale financial assets

0181

2.

Hedging transactions

0182

10,445

(178)

3.

Other

0183

A.3) GRANTS, DONATIONS AND BEQUESTS RECEIVED

0194

B) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

0120

1,223,558

1,082,762

1.

Long-term provisions

0115

2.

Long-term debts:

0116

1,220,259

1,082,762

a) Debt with financial institutions and bonds and other marketable securities

0131

1,220,259

1,082,714

b) Other financial liabilities

0132

48

3.

Long-term payables to group companies and associates

0117

4.

Deferred tax liabilities

0118

3,299

5.

Other non-current liabilities

0135

6.

Long-term accrual accounts

0119

C) CURRENT LIABILITIES

0130

3,499,943

3,514,529

1.

Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale

0121

2.

Short-term provisions

0122

3.

Short-term debts:

0123

50,421

4,278

a) Bank borrowings and bonds and other negotiable securities

0133

43,343

603

b) Other financial liabilities

0134

7,078

3,675

4.

Short-term payables to group companies and associates

0129

3,373,877

3,420,875

5.

Trade and other payables:

0124

75,645

89,376

a) Suppliers

0125

46,753

36,867

b) Other payables

0126

28,892

52,509

c) Current tax liabilities

0127

6.

Other current liabilities

0136

7.

Current accrual accounts

0128

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (A + B + C)

0200

12,758,511

12,467,546

Comments:

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

PRESENT CURR.

PREVIOUS CURR.

CURRENT

COMPARATIVE

PERIOD

PERIOD

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

(2nd HALF YEAR)

(2nd HALF YEAR)

09/30/2022

09/30/2021

(+)

Revenue

0205

46,979

100,519

82,248

219,937

(+/-)

Change in inventories of finished products and

0206

work in progress

(+)

Own work capitalised

0207

(-)

Supplies

0208

(+)

Other operating revenue

0209

133,432

67,683

166,098

91,694

(-)

Personnel expenses

0217

(29,219)

(26,770)

(66,048)

(57,578)

(-)

Other operating expenses

0210

(65,745)

(90,269)

(127,935)

(151,200)

(-)

Depreciation and amortisation charge

0211

(85)

(37)

(188)

(201)

(+)

Allocation of grants for non-financial assets and

0212

other grants

(+)

Reversal of provisions

0213

(+/-)

Impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets

0214

(8,029)

642,846

30,905

698,549

(+/-)

Other profit (loss)

0215

=

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

0245

77,333

693,972

85,080

801,201

(+)

Finance income

0250

(15,864)

5,634

1,251

6,629

(-)

Finance costs

0251

(27,796)

(9,224)

(40,093)

(17,119)

(+/-)

Changes in fair value of financial instruments

0252

(+/-)

Exchange differences

0254

14,851

(4,467)

(588)

(5,030)

(+/-)

Impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of

0255

financial instruments

=

NET FINANCE INCOME (COSTS)

0256

(28,809)

(8,057)

(39,430)

(15,520)

=

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

0265

48,524

685,915

45,650

785,681

(+/-)

Income tax expense

0270

102,853

55,090

100,073

57,834

=

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM

0280

CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

151,377

741,005

145,723

843,515

(+/-)

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of

0285

tax

=

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

0300

151,377

741,005

145,723

843,515

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

(X.XX euros)

(X.XX euros)

(X.XX euros)

(X.XX euros)

Basic

0290

0.22

1.09

0.21

1.24

Diluted

0295

0.22

1.09

0.21

1.24

Comments:

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A 2nd HALF-YEAR OF 2021/ 2022

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

3. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

A. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE

(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

COMPARATIVE

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

09/30/2022

09/30/2021

A) PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (from the profit and loss account)

0305

145,723

843,515

B) INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY

0310

10,469

(123)

1.

From measurement of financial instruments:

0320

a) Available-for-sale financial assets

0321

b) Other income/(expenses)

0323

2.

From cash flow hedges

0330

13,775

(162)

3.

Grants, donations and bequests received

0340

4.

From actuarial gains and losses and other adjustments

0344

5.

Other income and expense recognised directly in equity

0343

6.

Tax effect

0345

(3,306)

39

C) TRANSFERS TO PROFIT OR LOSS

0350

154

268

1.

From measurement of financial instruments:

0355

a) Available-for-sale financial assets

0356

b) Other income/(expenses)

0358

2.

From cash flow hedges

0360

203

353

3.

Grants, donations and bequests received

0366

4.

Other income and expense recognised directly in equity

0365

5.

Tax effect

0370

(49)

(85)

TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME/(EXPENSE) (A + B + C)

0400

156,346

843,660

Comments:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 14:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
