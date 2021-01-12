Log in
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : The Company communicates its intention to start a collective dismissal procedure in its plant of Cuenca and As Somozas

01/12/2021 | 06:46am EST
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As per section 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, the Company announces the following other relevant information:

That SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY EÓLICA, S.L. ("SGRE Eólica") communicates its intention to start a collective dismissal procedure to proceed to the extinction of the work centers/factories of SGRE Eólica in Cuenca (located in the Autonomous Community of Castilla La-Mancha with a total of 51 employees) and in As Somozas (located in the Autonomous Community of Galicia with a total of 215 employees). All this, in accordance with the provisions of article 51 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/1995, of March 24, which approves the consolidated Text of the Law on the Statute of Workers and Royal Decree 1483/2012, of October 29, which approves the Rules of Collective Redundancy Procedures and Suspension of Contracts and Reduction of Workday.

Zamudio (Bizkaia), January 11, 2021

Andreas Nauen

Chief Executive Officer

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any securities. The shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 11:45:01 UTC

