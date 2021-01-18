Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : The expansion of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform picks up speed with 81 MW move into Finland

01/18/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

January 18, 2021

The expansion of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform picks up speed with 81 MW move into Finland

  • Siemens Gamesa to supply 14 SG 5.8-155 turbines optimized for the Alajoki-Peuralinna site in central Finland, with high towers for maximum wind production, with a total height reaching 240 meters.
  • The deal strengthens partnership with wind power company Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy, following both onshore and offshore projects between the two companies
  • Deal in Finland adds to fast take up of technology in Sweden, as well as globally.

Siemens Gamesa has struck an 81 MW deal with long-term customer Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy to supply its most powerful onshore wind turbine, the SG 5.8-155 model, marking a first take up of this new technology in Finland.

In total, 14 turbines with a 155-meter rotor will be supplied to the Alajoki-Peuralinna site in central Finland, two-hours' drive from the coastal town of Vaasa. The industry leading turbine will be optimized to meet the site requirements, including high towers to capture better wind speeds and increase energy production. The turbines will also be equipped with a low temperature package and Operation with Ice application to allow them to perform in any condition. Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for 2022.

Siemens Gamesa has worked with Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy in both onshore and offshore projects in recent years and expects to continue growing this partnership going forward.

"The reception of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform has been outstanding globally, but particularly in the Nordics, which are among the most pioneering countries when it comes to wind energy. So, we are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy with this new deal and bring technology that can lead in the energy transition to Finland," said Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's Onshore business.

To date, Siemens Gamesa has now signed contracts to supply over 1.5 GW of this new platform to customers in both Europe and Latin America.

"Suomen Hyötytuuli has a 21 years long history of producing wind energy and Siemens Gamesa has been our partner from the beginning. Selecting Siemens Gamesa wind turbines was the best fit for the Alajoki-Peuralinna site, it is again one step forward to more cost-efficient wind energy production," said Toni Sulameri, Managing Director of Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy.

According to the Finnish Wind Power Association, at the end of 2019 the country had installed capacity of just over 2 GW, providing 7% of the country's energy production. The industry has a target to produce 30 TWh by 2030, which would provide 30% of the country's electricity requirements.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the business: offshore, onshore and services. The company's advanced digital capabilities enable it to offer one of the broadest product portfolios in the sector as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With more

than 105 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. The company's orders backlog stands at €31.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (trading on the Ibex- 35 index).

Contacts for journalists:

Verónica Díaz

+34 616 348 735 veronica.diaz@siemensgamesa.com

For more information: www.siemensgamesa.com

Follow us on:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SiemensGamesa

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/siemensgamesa/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SiemensGamesa/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/siemensgamesa/

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:07:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
05:08aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : The expansion of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X pl..
PU
01/15Eidesvik Offshore Shares Up 13% After Contract Extension With Siemens Gamesa
MT
01/15SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : secures another order for 100 MW with Hanb..
PU
01/15SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : wins its largest onshore wind farm order i..
PU
01/13Siemens Energy, Siemens Gamesa Partner in Offshore Green Hydrogen Production
DJ
01/13EXCLUSIVE : Siemens spin-offs tap hydrogen boom in wind alliance
RE
01/13SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : and Siemens Energy to unlock a new era of ..
PU
01/13Siemens Energy, Siemens Gamesa Partner to Produce Renewable Hydrogen -Reuters
DJ
01/13SIEMENS : Units Join Forces On Hydrogen-Producing Offshore Wind Turbine
MT
01/12SIEMENS GAMESA : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 608 M 12 795 M 12 795 M
Net income 2021 -91,3 M -110 M -110 M
Net Debt 2021 142 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 -262x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 23 267 M 28 130 M 28 064 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 26,30 €
Last Close Price 34,24 €
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target -23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miguel Angel López Chairman
Christoph Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.3.48%28 130
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-5.31%44 529
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.88%9 503
CS WIND CORPORATION-9.04%2 519
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.17.73%2 221
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.-5.58%2 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ