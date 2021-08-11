Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 2021 outlook on supply constraints and costs

08/11/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands next to blades and bases for wind turbines in the grounds of the Vestas Wind Technology company's factory in Tianjin, China

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Vestas cut its 2021 outlook on Wednesday after missing second-quarter operating profit forecasts as the world's largest maker of wind turbines was hurt by supply chain disruptions and higher costs.

Demand for its wind turbines, seen as crucial to curb global warming, remains healthy but took a hit by constraints in the freight market where several events in the wake of COVID-19 have conspired to drive global supply chains towards a breaking point.

The Danish company reported an operating profit before special items of 101 million euros ($118.32 million), while analysts on average had expected a profit of 170 million euros, a poll of analysts supplied by Vestas showed.

It now expects full-year revenue of 15.5 billion to 16.5 billion euros, down from a previous forecast of 16-17 billion euros. It also lowered expectations to its operating profit margin to 5-7% from previously 6% to 8% - a far cry from its long-term target of a 10% margin.

"To reflect the challenges from cost inflation and the global environment we operate in, we have revised our guidance for 2021," said chief executive Henrik Andersen in a statement.

Its margin, however, still remains well above that of its main rival Siemens Gamesa, which reported a negative margin of 5.6% in the same period and last month cut its profit margin outlook for the year to between -1% and 0%.

"Vestas' downgrade is a consequence of the general challenges that Siemens Gamesa has also faced and had to cut twice. It's no sensation and no disaster but it should cause a drop in share price," analysts at online brokerage Nordnet in a note.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -0.61% 24.54 Delayed Quote.-25.20%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S -1.54% 242.4 Delayed Quote.-14.14%
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
02:42aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 2021 outloo..
RE
08/09SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : GRI Renewable Industries To Invest In UK W..
MT
08/09SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Two companies to invest into offshore wind..
RE
08/06SIEMENS GAMESA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/04Tech gains, strong earnings power European stocks to new highs
RE
08/04SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Swedish Twin Peaks 242 MW project to deplo..
PU
08/04SIEMENS ENERGY : CEO demands faster turnaround at Siemens Gamesa
RE
08/02AKER HORIZONS : Mainstream, Siemens Team Up To Bid For Scotland's Offshore Wind ..
MT
07/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Caterpillar, Chevron, Robinhood, Bayer, Gilead Sciences...
07/30SIEMENS GAMESA : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 246 M 12 002 M 12 002 M
Net income 2021 -525 M -615 M -615 M
Net Debt 2021 732 M 858 M 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,8x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 16 832 M 19 735 M 19 718 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 24,75 €
Average target price 25,70 €
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-25.20%19 735
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-14.14%39 306
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.33%8 874
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.28.38%2 995
CS WIND CORPORATION-10.28%2 905
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-26.02%2 764