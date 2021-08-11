Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 2021 outlook on supply constraints and costs

Demand for its wind turbines, seen as crucial to curb global warming, remains healthy but took a hit by constraints in the freight market where several events in the wake of COVID-19 have conspired to drive global supply chains towards a breaking point.

The Danish company reported an operating profit before special items of 101 million euros ($118.32 million), while analysts on average had expected a profit of 170 million euros, a poll of analysts supplied by Vestas showed.

It now expects full-year revenue of 15.5 billion to 16.5 billion euros, down from a previous forecast of 16-17 billion euros. It also lowered expectations to its operating profit margin to 5-7% from previously 6% to 8% - a far cry from its long-term target of a 10% margin.

"To reflect the challenges from cost inflation and the global environment we operate in, we have revised our guidance for 2021," said chief executive Henrik Andersen in a statement.

Its margin, however, still remains well above that of its main rival Siemens Gamesa, which reported a negative margin of 5.6% in the same period and last month cut its profit margin outlook for the year to between -1% and 0%.

"Vestas' downgrade is a consequence of the general challenges that Siemens Gamesa has also faced and had to cut twice. It's no sensation and no disaster but it should cause a drop in share price," analysts at online brokerage Nordnet in a note.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)